Huawei releases video to promote the True Wireless FreeBuds 4i with ANC

Huawei Wearables

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 14, 2021, 8:18 PM
Late last month, Huawei unveiled the latest version of its TWS, the FreeBuds 4i. Originally available in China, the wireless Bluetooth ear buds are coming to the U.K. With an improved battery and a new design compared to the FreeBuds 3, the accessory will be priced at £79.99 ($111.41 USD) and will be offered starting March 26th in Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black. In the middle of next month, the Honey Red variant should become available. Those pre-ordering from the Huawei Store will get a £5 discount ($6.96 USD), a free Huawei Band 4 fitness tracker, and free delivery. Pre-orders have started in the U.K.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to immerse yourself in your tunes. There will be times that, for your safety, you might need to hear what is going on around you. Similar to Apple's Transparency Mode, Huawei allows you to turn off ANC using Awareness Mode. With a full charge and ANC turned off, the device delivers 10 hours of continuous music playback. With ANC on, that figure is reduced to 7.5 hours. With voice calls, if ANC is disabled you can get 6.5 hours of battery life and an hour less with ANC enabled. If you're in a pinch time-wise, a 10-minute charge will provide you with as much as four hours of power. Each ear bud is backed by a 55mAh battery and the charging case is equipped with a 215mAh battery. Using the charging case, with ANC disabled, users can get up to 22 hours of music playback at 50% volume.



To help promote the start of pre-orders in the U.K., Huawei has released a video showing off the design. By the way, there are three different sizes of silicone ear tips for some customization. And in case you are curious, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i supports Bluetooth 5.2. While the wearable is coming to the U.K., we don't expect to see it coming to the U.S. anytime.

