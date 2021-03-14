Huawei releases video to promote the True Wireless FreeBuds 4i with ANC
Late last month, Huawei unveiled the latest version of its TWS, the FreeBuds 4i. Originally available in China, the wireless Bluetooth ear buds are coming to the U.K. With an improved battery and a new design compared to the FreeBuds 3, the accessory will be priced at £79.99 ($111.41 USD) and will be offered starting March 26th in Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black. In the middle of next month, the Honey Red variant should become available. Those pre-ordering from the Huawei Store will get a £5 discount ($6.96 USD), a free Huawei Band 4 fitness tracker, and free delivery. Pre-orders have started in the U.K.
To help promote the start of pre-orders in the U.K., Huawei has released a video showing off the design. By the way, there are three different sizes of silicone ear tips for some customization. And in case you are curious, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i supports Bluetooth 5.2. While the wearable is coming to the U.K., we don't expect to see it coming to the U.S. anytime.