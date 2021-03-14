Huawei releases video to promote the True Wireless FreeBuds 4i with ANC

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to immerse yourself in your tunes. There will be times that, for your safety, you might need to hear what is going on around you. Similar to Apple's Transparency Mode, Huawei allows you to turn off ANC using Awareness Mode. With a full charge and ANC turned off, the device delivers 10 hours of continuous music playback. With ANC on, that figure is reduced to 7.5 hours. With voice calls, if ANC is disabled you can get 6.5 hours of battery life and an hour less with ANC enabled. If you're in a pinch time-wise, a 10-minute charge will provide you with as much as four hours of power. Each ear bud is backed by a 55mAh battery and the charging case is equipped with a 215mAh battery. Using the charging case, with ANC disabled, users can get up to 22 hours of music playback at 50% volume.