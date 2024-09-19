The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!

Let's start with the Ultimate bad boy and its new looks!



Price and availability





The Watch D2 offers Beat-by-Beat ECG Analysis, SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate, Stress Level, and Skin Temperature, providing comprehensive health management. Users can measure nine body indicators with a single tap and receive a Health Overview report, including metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, stress, skin temperature, ECG, vascular elasticity, respiratory health, and sleep breathing awareness. It is also the first Huawei smartwatch to include blood pressure analysis in its Health Overview.The watch supports over 80 exercise modes and tracks daily activities related to exercise, diet, sleep, weight, and stress, promoting a healthy lifestyle. It is compact and lightweight, featuring a 1.82-inch screen with a colorful user interface and a 2.5D floating design. The device is significantly smaller and lighter than traditional upper-arm blood pressure monitors, with an ultra-narrow airbag of just 26.5mm.Available in Black and Gold, the watch comes with a fluoroelastomer strap (a special-purpose fluorocarbon-based synthetic rubber) for comfort or a cream leather strap for a stylish look.The Huawei Watch D2 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users.The new Huawei Watch D2 launches internationally (including UK and Europe) from September 19, 2024, priced at £349.99 (approximately $463).Customers ordering from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between September 19 and October 22 will also be rewarded with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds. The Watch D2 will also be available at Currys and Argos.