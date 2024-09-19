The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Up Next:
If you're on neither Samsung nor Apple team when it comes to the best smartwatch for you, be my guest: here are Huawei's latest wearable devices for you to choose from!
At today's (September 19, 2024) Huawei Innovative Product Launch event in Barcelona, Spain, the company that released the first tri-fold (the $3,000 Mate XT that's apparently reselling for as much as $10,000 currently) concentrates solely on wearables on tablets.
Let's start with the Ultimate bad boy and its new looks!
The Watch D2 offers Beat-by-Beat ECG Analysis, SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate, Stress Level, and Skin Temperature, providing comprehensive health management. Users can measure nine body indicators with a single tap and receive a Health Overview report, including metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, stress, skin temperature, ECG, vascular elasticity, respiratory health, and sleep breathing awareness. It is also the first Huawei smartwatch to include blood pressure analysis in its Health Overview.
Available in Black and Gold, the watch comes with a fluoroelastomer strap (a special-purpose fluorocarbon-based synthetic rubber) for comfort or a cream leather strap for a stylish look.
The Huawei Watch D2 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users.
The new Huawei Watch D2 launches internationally (including UK and Europe) from September 19, 2024, priced at £349.99 (approximately $463).
Customers ordering from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between September 19 and October 22 will also be rewarded with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds. The Watch D2 will also be available at Currys and Argos.
At today's (September 19, 2024) Huawei Innovative Product Launch event in Barcelona, Spain, the company that released the first tri-fold (the $3,000 Mate XT that's apparently reselling for as much as $10,000 currently) concentrates solely on wearables on tablets.
This article is your to-go guide for the new Huawei smartwatches. Here they are:
- Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition
- Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro
- Huawei Watch GT 5
- Huawei Watch D2
Let's start with the Ultimate bad boy and its new looks!
Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition
Image credit – Huawei
Much similar to what Apple did with its new color option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Huawei presents the Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition. It's got the new Advanced Golf Course features and the enhanced Expedition Mode, accompanied by a new green color option that merges top technology with innovative craftsmanship, capturing the "Adventure Forward" spirit for those with an adventurous soul.
The watch comes with a variety of strap options, including the new dual-color integrated woven strap in the green edition, as well as HNBR (Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber) and premium titanium alternatives. The woven strap is crafted with an advanced weaving technique to ensure consistency in thickness and softness, while also being antibacterial, water-resistant, and breathable.
No users are left behind, as Huawei's wearables are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, ensuring that the latest health technology and sports tracking features are accessible to all.
The latest update for Huawei Watch Ultimate introduces the advanced Golf Course Mode, offering access to maps of over 15,000 global golf courses directly on the wrist. It features an optimized 3D course view for clear layouts of obstacles and terrain.
With precision dual-frequency GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems), the watch provides custom distance measurements and a "Plays-Like" function, adjusting for slope to give accurate shot distances. Additional features like wind speed, wind direction, and green slope data further enhance the golfing experience.
The AI Caddie suggests optimal clubs and shot strategies based on terrain and shot distance. The watch also automatically detects and displays shot distances using GNSS, helping users improve their game. Scorecard and trajectory analysis features in the Huawei Health app offer rich data sharing and analysis.
The new Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition launches internationally (including UK and Europe) from September 19, 2024, priced at £749.99 (approximately $993).
Customers ordering from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between September 19 and October 22 will be rewarded with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 earbuds. Ultimate will also be available at Currys and Argos!
Next, we have the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, consisting of Pro (46mm and 42mm sizes) or Standard (46mm and 41mm sizes) editions.
The 5th generation smartwatch carries forward the legacy of the Huawei GT Series, combining both aesthetics and performance. The sharp-edged design is certainly nice looking; when you add to the mix an advanced craftsmanship, and improved material technology, this smartwatch is shaping out to be pretty solid! It's powered by a high-performing battery that lasts up to 2 weeks.
In addition, the series introduces the all-new Huawei TruSense System, an integrated health and fitness tracking technology. This system features upgraded sensors and enhanced algorithms, delivering faster, more accurate, and comprehensive results for health monitoring and fitness tracking.
The Huawei Sunflower Positioning System introduces a more accurate and optimized GNSS tracking mechanism, enhancing running and cycling experiences across all models in the Watch GT 5 series. The GT 5 Pro models also support advanced sports tracking for golf, trail running, and freediving, catering to dedicated enthusiasts.
Also fully compatible with Android and iOS, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series offers the latest health technology and sports tracking features to a broad audience. The GT 5 Pro 46mm and 42mm models are made from aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic, providing superior durability and style for everyday activities.
Powered by the Sunflower Positioning System, the GT 5 Series offers in-depth tracking to help users enhance their sports performance. Runners can benefit from features like Running Form Analysis, while cross-country runners can use the Pro model's advanced trail running features, including segment-based navigation, off-course alerts, and zoomable maps.
The GT 5 Pro also brings new golf features, including 3D views of over 15,000 global golf courses and advanced analytical tools for swing improvement and shot measurement. For water sports, it offers up to 40 meters of freediving water resistance, with a depth tracker and reminders for added safety during dives.
The new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series launches internationally (including UK and Europe) from September 19, 2024, starting from £229.99 (approximately $304) for the GT 5 and £329.99 (approximately $437) for the GT 5 Pro.
Customers ordering from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between September 19 and October 22 will be rewarded with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds. GT 5 Series will also be available at Currys and Argos.
Huawei Watch GT 5 Series users are also eligible for a free 3-month membership to Huawei Health+, which gives access to a wealth of exclusive benefits, including workouts from beginner to advanced, guided meditations, Stay Fit Plan, and breathing exercises.
We don't yet have R2-D2 from Star Wars from any brand out there, but here's the Huawei Watch D2!
This is Huawei’s next-generation medically certified wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device.
The Huawei Watch D2 delivers 24-hour blood pressure measurement that's claimed to be accurate by Huawei itself, and is powered by the all new Huawei TruSense System for faster and more accurate results.
That's why it's very important to keep an eye on your blood pressure!
Leading hypertension guidelines, such as those from ISH, ACC/AHA, and ESC/ESH, recommend ABPM (ambulatory blood pressure monitoring) as a key tool for diagnosing and treating hypertension, with ABPM considered the gold standard. To address the challenges of traditional ABPM devices, Huawei has partnered with global hypertension experts and invested years of research and development to enhance blood pressure technology.
It's pretty impressive that the Huawei Watch D2 brings 24-hour blood pressure monitoring to your wrists.
The device uses a physical airbag to inflate and take blood pressure readings at set intervals, offering smart reminders during the day and sleep measurements at night. It supports various positions, including standing, sitting, or semi-lying, and performs automatic internal measurements while you sleep.
The Huawei Watch D2 is the world’s first wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device approved by NMPA and MDR. Developed through collaboration with global experts and a decade of research, it features the Huawei TruSense System and includes a high-precision pressure sensor, mini pump, and inflatable airbag for accurate blood pressure and vital signs monitoring.
The Huawei Watch Ultimate continues to introduce cutting-edge features, including a zirconium-based liquid metal case for enhanced durability. It is the first Huawei smartwatch to offer true submersion at depths of up to 100 meters, meeting the ISO 22810:2010 standard and EN13319 certification for diving accessories, with a battery life of up to 14 days.
The watch comes with a variety of strap options, including the new dual-color integrated woven strap in the green edition, as well as HNBR (Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber) and premium titanium alternatives. The woven strap is crafted with an advanced weaving technique to ensure consistency in thickness and softness, while also being antibacterial, water-resistant, and breathable.
Image credit – Huawei
No users are left behind, as Huawei's wearables are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, ensuring that the latest health technology and sports tracking features are accessible to all.
The latest update for Huawei Watch Ultimate introduces the advanced Golf Course Mode, offering access to maps of over 15,000 global golf courses directly on the wrist. It features an optimized 3D course view for clear layouts of obstacles and terrain.
With precision dual-frequency GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems), the watch provides custom distance measurements and a "Plays-Like" function, adjusting for slope to give accurate shot distances. Additional features like wind speed, wind direction, and green slope data further enhance the golfing experience.
Image credit – Huawei
The AI Caddie suggests optimal clubs and shot strategies based on terrain and shot distance. The watch also automatically detects and displays shot distances using GNSS, helping users improve their game. Scorecard and trajectory analysis features in the Huawei Health app offer rich data sharing and analysis.
Recommended Stories
For outdoor enthusiasts, the enhanced Expedition Mode includes offline contour map downloads, route import capabilities, and advanced health monitoring, including ECG analysis, providing comprehensive support for both adventure and wellness tracking.
Pricing and availability
Image credit – Huawei
The new Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition launches internationally (including UK and Europe) from September 19, 2024, priced at £749.99 (approximately $993).
Customers ordering from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between September 19 and October 22 will be rewarded with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 earbuds. Ultimate will also be available at Currys and Argos!
Huawei Watch GT 5 and GT 5 Pro
Image credit – Huawei
Next, we have the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, consisting of Pro (46mm and 42mm sizes) or Standard (46mm and 41mm sizes) editions.
The 5th generation smartwatch carries forward the legacy of the Huawei GT Series, combining both aesthetics and performance. The sharp-edged design is certainly nice looking; when you add to the mix an advanced craftsmanship, and improved material technology, this smartwatch is shaping out to be pretty solid! It's powered by a high-performing battery that lasts up to 2 weeks.
In addition, the series introduces the all-new Huawei TruSense System, an integrated health and fitness tracking technology. This system features upgraded sensors and enhanced algorithms, delivering faster, more accurate, and comprehensive results for health monitoring and fitness tracking.
The Huawei Sunflower Positioning System introduces a more accurate and optimized GNSS tracking mechanism, enhancing running and cycling experiences across all models in the Watch GT 5 series. The GT 5 Pro models also support advanced sports tracking for golf, trail running, and freediving, catering to dedicated enthusiasts.
Image credit – Huawei
Also fully compatible with Android and iOS, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series offers the latest health technology and sports tracking features to a broad audience. The GT 5 Pro 46mm and 42mm models are made from aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic, providing superior durability and style for everyday activities.
The Huawei TruSense System improves health and fitness tracking with upgraded modules and algorithms for better accuracy in heart rate, blood oxygen, and respiratory monitoring, even in varying conditions. The Pro Edition also includes an ECG analysis feature that delivers ECG waveforms in just 30 seconds.
Image credit – Huawei
Powered by the Sunflower Positioning System, the GT 5 Series offers in-depth tracking to help users enhance their sports performance. Runners can benefit from features like Running Form Analysis, while cross-country runners can use the Pro model's advanced trail running features, including segment-based navigation, off-course alerts, and zoomable maps.
The GT 5 Pro also brings new golf features, including 3D views of over 15,000 global golf courses and advanced analytical tools for swing improvement and shot measurement. For water sports, it offers up to 40 meters of freediving water resistance, with a depth tracker and reminders for added safety during dives.
Pricing and availability
Image credit – Huawei
The new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series launches internationally (including UK and Europe) from September 19, 2024, starting from £229.99 (approximately $304) for the GT 5 and £329.99 (approximately $437) for the GT 5 Pro.
Customers ordering from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between September 19 and October 22 will be rewarded with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds. GT 5 Series will also be available at Currys and Argos.
Huawei Watch GT 5 Series users are also eligible for a free 3-month membership to Huawei Health+, which gives access to a wealth of exclusive benefits, including workouts from beginner to advanced, guided meditations, Stay Fit Plan, and breathing exercises.
Huawei Watch D2
Image credit – Huawei
We don't yet have R2-D2 from Star Wars from any brand out there, but here's the Huawei Watch D2!
This is Huawei’s next-generation medically certified wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device.
The Huawei Watch D2 delivers 24-hour blood pressure measurement that's claimed to be accurate by Huawei itself, and is powered by the all new Huawei TruSense System for faster and more accurate results.
Daily factors like work stress, lifestyle pressures, and diet can trigger emotional shifts that affect blood pressure, making continuous monitoring essential to detect potential hypertension risks.
Image credit – Huawei
That's why it's very important to keep an eye on your blood pressure!
Leading hypertension guidelines, such as those from ISH, ACC/AHA, and ESC/ESH, recommend ABPM (ambulatory blood pressure monitoring) as a key tool for diagnosing and treating hypertension, with ABPM considered the gold standard. To address the challenges of traditional ABPM devices, Huawei has partnered with global hypertension experts and invested years of research and development to enhance blood pressure technology.
It's pretty impressive that the Huawei Watch D2 brings 24-hour blood pressure monitoring to your wrists.
The device uses a physical airbag to inflate and take blood pressure readings at set intervals, offering smart reminders during the day and sleep measurements at night. It supports various positions, including standing, sitting, or semi-lying, and performs automatic internal measurements while you sleep.
The Huawei Watch D2 is the world’s first wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device approved by NMPA and MDR. Developed through collaboration with global experts and a decade of research, it features the Huawei TruSense System and includes a high-precision pressure sensor, mini pump, and inflatable airbag for accurate blood pressure and vital signs monitoring.
Image credit – Huawei
The Watch D2 offers Beat-by-Beat ECG Analysis, SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate, Stress Level, and Skin Temperature, providing comprehensive health management. Users can measure nine body indicators with a single tap and receive a Health Overview report, including metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, stress, skin temperature, ECG, vascular elasticity, respiratory health, and sleep breathing awareness. It is also the first Huawei smartwatch to include blood pressure analysis in its Health Overview.
The watch supports over 80 exercise modes and tracks daily activities related to exercise, diet, sleep, weight, and stress, promoting a healthy lifestyle. It is compact and lightweight, featuring a 1.82-inch screen with a colorful user interface and a 2.5D floating design. The device is significantly smaller and lighter than traditional upper-arm blood pressure monitors, with an ultra-narrow airbag of just 26.5mm.
Available in Black and Gold, the watch comes with a fluoroelastomer strap (a special-purpose fluorocarbon-based synthetic rubber) for comfort or a cream leather strap for a stylish look.
The Huawei Watch D2 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users.
Price and availability
Image credit – Huawei
The new Huawei Watch D2 launches internationally (including UK and Europe) from September 19, 2024, priced at £349.99 (approximately $463).
Customers ordering from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between September 19 and October 22 will also be rewarded with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds. The Watch D2 will also be available at Currys and Argos.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: