Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Huawei Wearables

Leak reveals that the HarmonyOS powered Huawei Watch D can take your blood pressure

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Huawei Watch D will monitor your blood pressure
A leaked image of what allegedly is the box for the Huawei Watch D reveals that the timepiece will be equipped with a blood pressure monitor. The image was posted on Weibo by an online tipster which was noticed by ItHome. The box features a picture of the watch and its rectangular screen showing the results of a blood pressure scan with a systolic of 118, a diastolic of 78, and a pulse of 76.

The box also displayed another clue by including the HarmonyOS logo on the lower right corner of the packaging. This means that Huawei's home-grown operating system will drive the wearable.

ItHome notes that the Huawei Watch D has received its State Drug Administration Class II medical device registration certificate which means that the blood pressure monitoring system is medical-grade (at least based on the standards in China). Users will also receive notifications reminding them when it is time to get a new blood pressure reading based on professional health management advice.

According to the original Weibo tipster, the Huawei Watch D should be released late this month. The HarmonyOS operating system that will run the timepiece was developed by Huawei in earnest back in 2019 when the U.S. Commerce Department put the manufacturer on the Entity List due to the firm's alleged ties with the Communist Chinese government.

Being placed on the list prevents Huawei from using any Google-developed software without approval. Huawei developed HarmonyOS as an Android replacement and it was first used on smart television sets before being pre-installed on Huawei phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

The world's most popular watch, the Apple Watch, even with its myriad health sensors, cannot provide users with a blood pressure reading. Perhaps that feature will arrive next year along with the rumored temperature sensor, and the eagerly awaited non-invasive blood glucose sensor.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Employees at 5G leader T-Mobile now make no less than $20 per hour
by Alan Friedman,  3
Employees at 5G leader T-Mobile now make no less than $20 per hour
Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note apparently spotted on Samsung's website and Geekbench
by Anam Hamid,  2
Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note apparently spotted on Samsung's website and Geekbench
Check out this render of the 5G Honor Magic Fold
by Alan Friedman,  11
Check out this render of the 5G Honor Magic Fold
This one $300 million machine will help build powerful chips under 3nm
by Alan Friedman,  3
This one $300 million machine will help build powerful chips under 3nm
New features, widgets for Google Photos Memories
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features, widgets for Google Photos Memories
Update to iOS 15.2 could arrive early next week; here's what you can expect
by Alan Friedman,  1
Update to iOS 15.2 could arrive early next week; here's what you can expect
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless