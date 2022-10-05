Huawei’s very accurate premium smartwatch is finally launching outside of China
Not many probably remember that Huawei actually released a brand-new smartwatch about a year ago. The Watch D is one of company’s most advanced wearables, so don’t expect this one to be cheap, despite being a Huawei product, a brand known for pricing its devices unusually low.
Advertised as a premium smartwatch, the Huawei Watch D was originally introduced in China back in December and wasn’t expected to be available internationally. However, the Chinese company decided that the Watch D is too good not to be brought to a wider audience.
The EMA (European Medicines Agency) is in charge with the verification and approval of such products in Europe, and it looks like the delay was caused by this official body (via GSMArena). Once the smartwatch received all the approvals needed, Huawei was finally able to reveal when exactly it will be available for purchase, at least in Europe.
Without further ado, Huawei confirmed that the Watch D will be up for sale in Europe starting October for €450. Germany is the first country to get the wearable device, but we can safely assume it will arrive in more territories very soon.
Unlike many other smartwatches in the same price range, the Watch D comes with a mini pump/airbag attachment and high precision sensors that provide a more accurate monitoring of the blood pressure. On top of that, the smartwatch feature ECG support, a 1.64-inch AMOLED display (456 x 280 pixels resolution) featuring 2.5D curved glass, and a durable aluminum allow frame.
All your health-related parameters can be managed from the Huawei Health app, which also allows you to share the data like blood pressure reports and abnormal readings with your friends and family. Depending on where you live, the Watch D will also support smart voice assistant allowing you to give it voice commands.
As far as the sensors go, Huawei Watch D features accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate, ambient light, temperature, differential pressure and hall sensors. It gets even better, as the Huawei Watch D also includes GPS, NFC (Near Field Communications) and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options.
According to Huawei, the Watch D’s battery should last around 7 days with typical usage: factory default settings, always-on heart rate (intelligent mode), scientific sleep at night, blood pressure measurement 6 times a day, ECG measurement 5 times a day, average weekly exercise 90 minutes, and message notification enabled (50 messages, 6 calls, 3 alarms per day). The same scenario also mentions that the screen should not be turned on more than 200 times a day.
Just like many smartwatches these days, the Huawei Watch D is IP68 rated, which makes it fit enough to withstand dust, dirt and sand. The same rating means that it’s resistant to submersion up to maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to 30 minutes. Although the Watch D features a touchscreen, it also comes with two side buttons: HOME and HEALTH.
When it comes to size, the Huawei Watch D isn’t as big as it might seems from the official pictures. It’s just 13.6mm thick and weights around 40g. The watch strap is made of black fluoroelastomer (a synthetic rubber used mainly in seals and barrier layers). It’s also important to add that the Huawei Watch D will work with any device running Android 6.0, HarmonyOS 2 and iOS 12.0 or later.
