Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro appear days before announcement running Harmony OS
According to Android Authority, the photos were spotted by ITHome, who said that they were made by bloggers that have been given the smart watch for testing. The original source is still unclear. It looks like the photos were taken in a retail store.
Overall, the new design of Huawei’s next smart watch models looks clean and modern. It doesn’t look like the devices have big bezels or a thick body. One of the watches, probably the non-pro version, has a rubber band, which looks similar to the one found on the Huawei Watch Fit-series, and a black metal casing. The other has a brown leather wristband, with a gray-ish looking metal casing, suggesting it might be the Watch 3 Pro.
In the shots, we can see some features of Harmony OS too. The home screen seems to have direct shortcuts to apps, as well as the time and date. Among the shots we can also see how the notification panel will look like, and an SpO2 or some other kind of vitals reading function. Unfortunately, the apps menu isn’t present in the leaked photos, so we can only suggest that it is probably going to have a similar look and functionality to what we have seen in other operating systems used by smartwatches.
The Huawei Watch 3 and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro are scheduled to be announced on June 2, along with the company’s new Harmony OS, which has gathered plenty of attention ever since the company was cut-off by Google.