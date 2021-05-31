$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 

Huawei Wearables

Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro appear days before announcement running Harmony OS

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 31, 2021, 6:23 AM
Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro appear days before announcement running Harmony OS
The Huawei Watch 3 appeared ahead of its unveiling, which should take place later this week. A glimpse of what Harmony OS will offer can be seen in the photos.

According to Android Authority, the photos were spotted by ITHome, who said that they were made by bloggers that have been given the smart watch for testing. The original source is still unclear. It looks like the photos were taken in a retail store.

The Huawei Watch 3 and the Watch 3 Pro should be the watches we are looking at. In the pictures, we see that the devices will have a round display similar to their predecessor, the Huawei Watch GT 2. By the looks of it, the display seems like an AMOLED panel. A knob dial is positioned on the top-right side of the watch, with a flat button located just below it.


Overall, the new design of Huawei’s next smart watch models looks clean and modern. It doesn’t look like the devices have big bezels or a thick body. One of the watches, probably the non-pro version, has a rubber band, which looks similar to the one found on the Huawei Watch Fit-series, and a black metal casing. The other has a brown leather wristband, with a gray-ish looking metal casing, suggesting it might be the Watch 3 Pro.

On both watches there is a metal hinge connected with the wristband, similar to the one on the Huawei Watch GT 2, which might mean that the wristbands from the previous model can also fit the new one.

In the shots, we can see some features of Harmony OS too. The home screen seems to have direct shortcuts to apps, as well as the time and date. Among the shots we can also see how the notification panel will look like, and an SpO2 or some other kind of vitals reading function. Unfortunately, the apps menu isn’t present in the leaked photos, so we can only suggest that it is probably going to have a similar look and functionality to what we have seen in other operating systems used by smartwatches.

The Huawei Watch 3 and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro are scheduled to be announced on June 2, along with the company’s new Harmony OS, which has gathered plenty of attention ever since the company was cut-off by Google.

