Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

100,000 apps in the next 6 to 12 months: Huawei's plans for its HarmonyOS

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Huawei
A bunch of mobile devices running Huawei's HarmonyOS.
Huawei is prepping up a Herculean task for Chinese app developers: Huawei needs no less than 100,000 original apps for its Harmony operating system in the next six to twelve months.

These are some serious numbers, but given that Huawei is now successfully pulling itself out of the US-imposed technological sanctions, it's not at all out of the question that the Chinese giant might actually pull this one off. It remains to be seen what portion of these 100,00 HarmonyOS-exclusive apps are going to be truly unique and – most importantly – useful.

Huawei has some pretty bold plans and dreams, as we've told you recently:


Reuters reports that China's (blacklisted by the US) Huawei said on Saturday it is targeting the 100,000 applications for its operating system in "coming months" as it seeks "widespread help to achieve self-reliance".

At a conference, Huawei Chairman Xu Zhijun stated that while Harmony currently supports more than 15,000 applications capable of meeting basic consumer needs, the ecosystem needs a wider variety of personalized and specialized apps to thrive. Xu emphasized that their analysis identified the milestone of 100,000 apps as crucial for the ecosystem to become mature and meet consumer expectations, aiming to achieve this within the next 6 to 12 months.

This ambitious target underscores the urgency for China to advance homegrown technologies amid heightened tensions with the US over trade and technology policies. Huawei initially launched its operating system five years ago after US sanctions severed its access to Google’s Android. Since then, the company has also developed an open-source version of Harmony to broaden its reach.

Xu explained that the US sanctions forced Huawei to expedite the development of its operating system. Despite significant progress, he noted that even the most advanced systems are worthless without a robust user base. He urged developers to enrich Harmony's app offerings and encouraged government agencies, state enterprises, and social organizations to adopt the system for professional use.

Recommended Stories
Acknowledging the system’s current limitations, Xu appealed to consumers for patience, asserting that greater usage would lead to faster improvements.

Huawei first unveiled Harmony in August 2019, shortly after Washington imposed trade restrictions citing security concerns – allegations Huawei has consistently denied. Xu reiterated Huawei’s commitment to the platform, declaring that there was no turning back and affirming the company’s resolve to invest in and develop the Harmony ecosystem to overcome obstacles.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless