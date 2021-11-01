Huawei might be working on a smart tag device, patent shows

Huawei might be working on a smart tag device, patent shows1
And now it seems that Huawei might be joining the bunch with its own iteration of the smart device idea, called the Huawei S-Tag. This information is coming from a patent application, unearthed by our good friends at LetsGoDigital.
It’s a Class 9/10/14 application, which means: “Smartwatches; smart glasses; smart rings; computer programs, downloadable computer software programs; wearable activity trackers; data processing apparatus; pedometer; smartphones; measuring apparatus; apparatus for use in medical analysis.”
What is a smart tag device?
Smart tags are basically tracking devices that can be attached to anything you value and can be easily lost. These normally use Bluetooth for close range, and when you can't find your keys, wallet, or whatever is attached to the smart tag it will send a signal to your phone, giving you the location.
If the tag is outside of the Bluetooth range, companies use clever tricks such as connecting all their brand devices (say smartphones) in a large network, able to search for your lost tag device. The idea is pretty simple, and also very effective but it comes with its own drawbacks.
People can use smart trackers to spy on their spouses, kids, strangers, etc. That’s why the companies manufacturing the smart tag devices often provide anti-stalker measures. Apple AirTags, for example, will start playing a sound at a random time in a window after eight hours and within 24 hours.