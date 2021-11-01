Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View
Huawei Wearables

Huawei might be working on a smart tag device, patent shows

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Huawei might be working on a smart tag device, new patent shows
Smart tracking devices are becoming more and more popular nowadays, with big manufacturers venturing into the realm of the tiny. Samsung launched its Galaxy SmartTag earlier this year, and Apple didn’t lag behind with the AirTags.

And now it seems that Huawei might be joining the bunch with its own iteration of the smart device idea, called the Huawei S-Tag. This information is coming from a patent application, unearthed by our good friends at LetsGoDigital.

The patent in question was filed on October 28, 2021, with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the name on the documents was the aforementioned "Huawei S-Tag", with the “S” probably standing for “smart”.

It’s a Class 9/10/14 application, which means: “Smartwatches; smart glasses; smart rings; computer programs, downloadable computer software programs; wearable activity trackers; data processing apparatus; pedometer; smartphones; measuring apparatus; apparatus for use in medical analysis.”

What’s a bit surprising is that the “electronic tag” category is missing from the patent description. There’s a small possibility that Huawei is working on a new wearable device, equipped with the S-Tag functionality, like a smart ring, bracelet, etc.

What is a smart tag device?


Smart tags are basically tracking devices that can be attached to anything you value and can be easily lost. These normally use Bluetooth for close range, and when you can't find your keys, wallet, or whatever is attached to the smart tag it will send a signal to your phone, giving you the location.

If the tag is outside of the Bluetooth range, companies use clever tricks such as connecting all their brand devices (say smartphones) in a large network, able to search for your lost tag device. The idea is pretty simple, and also very effective but it comes with its own drawbacks.

People can use smart trackers to spy on their spouses, kids, strangers, etc. That’s why the companies manufacturing the smart tag devices often provide anti-stalker measures. Apple AirTags, for example, will start playing a sound at a random time in a window after eight hours and within 24 hours.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple sales fall short by $6 billion due to chip shortage
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple sales fall short by $6 billion due to chip shortage
WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones today, check out if yours is one of them
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones today, check out if yours is one of them
The Google Pixel 6a specs may feature an ultrawide camera upgrade
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Google Pixel 6a specs may feature an ultrawide camera upgrade
The year is 2022, 'pricey' Apple Glasses may take Sony and Facebook's headsets head-on
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The year is 2022, 'pricey' Apple Glasses may take Sony and Facebook's headsets head-on
Poll: Sony Xperia PRO-I vs Sony RX100 VII? Surprisingly...
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
Poll: Sony Xperia PRO-I vs Sony RX100 VII? Surprisingly...
Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature costs social media apps nearly $10 billion in ad revenue
by Alan Friedman,  7
Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature costs social media apps nearly $10 billion in ad revenue
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless