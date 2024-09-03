Huawei reveals the name of its first triple-folding smartphone

Up Next:

Huawei’s upcoming tri-fold smartphone to be named the Mate XT



Many of the previous book-style folding phones from Huawei fall under the Mate X lineup, too, with the most recent being the Mate X5, which launched in September last year. The next in line, the Mate X6, is expected to drop in the second half of this year.



However, the Mate XT will fall under Huawei's Ultimate Design brand, which represents the company's most luxurious offerings. With whispers suggesting the phone could come with a price tag of around $4,000, it is easy to see why it is positioned in the most premium category.







Huawei's teaser suggests that it's indeed the triple-foldable device ready to make its debut. | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Huawei's teaser video hints that the Mate XT will shine in video recording, boasting continuous zoom features, though details are still under wraps. When fully unfolded, it is expected to flaunt a spacious 10-inch display. Richard Yu, Huawei's Consumer Business Group CEO, has been spotted with the tri-fold phone on several occasions, giving us a sneak peek of what is to come.





Former Huawei CEO Richard Yu is seen using a prototype of the company’s soon-to-be-released tri-fold smartphone. | Image credit – Digital 80s Generation