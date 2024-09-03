Huawei reveals the name of its first triple-folding smartphone
We are on the brink of witnessing the launch of the world’s first triple-folding smartphone, with Huawei set to unveil it next week. We had a feeling it would be part of the Mate X series, and now Huawei has officially confirmed it.
Huawei shared a video teaser on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (translated source), thanks to which we finally know the name of the upcoming tri-fold phone – it is the Mate XT. Huawei's Mate series is one of the Chinese tech giant’s two flagship smartphone lines, alongside the Pura series.
Many of the previous book-style folding phones from Huawei fall under the Mate X lineup, too, with the most recent being the Mate X5, which launched in September last year. The next in line, the Mate X6, is expected to drop in the second half of this year.
I think the debut of the first tri-fold smartphone could set off a trend among phone manufacturers. Several Chinese brands, like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Tecno, are working on their own triple-foldable devices, with Tecno already even showcasing a prototype. So, Huawei’s Mate XT might just be the pioneer of what could become a whole new wave of foldable phones in the coming years.
However, the Mate XT will fall under Huawei's Ultimate Design brand, which represents the company’s most luxurious offerings. With whispers suggesting the phone could come with a price tag of around $4,000, it is easy to see why it is positioned in the most premium category.
Huawei's teaser suggests that it's indeed the triple-foldable device ready to make its debut. | Screenshots by PhoneArena
Huawei’s teaser video hints that the Mate XT will shine in video recording, boasting continuous zoom features, though details are still under wraps. When fully unfolded, it is expected to flaunt a spacious 10-inch display. Richard Yu, Huawei’s Consumer Business Group CEO, has been spotted with the tri-fold phone on several occasions, giving us a sneak peek of what is to come.
Former Huawei CEO Richard Yu is seen using a prototype of the company’s soon-to-be-released tri-fold smartphone. | Image credit – Digital 80s Generation
Huawei is all set for the Extraordinary Brand Ceremony and the Hongmeng Intelligent Driving New Product Launch Conference on September 10 in China. Interestingly enough, this is when we will get our first glimpse of not just the tri-fold smartphone but the new iPhone 16 series, too. Coincidence? You decide.
