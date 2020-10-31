Huawei's clever video promotes the seamless connections between its 4G/5G devices

Huawei recently unveiled its most technologically advanced phones of the year, the Mate 40 series which consists of the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro Plus. Powered by the new 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset, the new line will be more powerful and energy-efficient than last year's Mate 30 family and this year's P40 models. The latter two flagship lines were equipped with the 7nm Kirin 990 5G SoC. In fact, the only chips made using the 5nm process this year are expected to be the Kirin 9000 and Apple's A14 Bionic.

Huawei cleverly shows off how its devices work together seamlessly with an animated video













During the third quarter of this year, Huawei trailed only Samsung in the number of handsets shipped worldwide . But thanks to U.S. concerns about the perceived close ties between the company and the Communist Chinese government, Huawei does not have an official retail presence in the U.S. As a result, only phone enthusiasts in the country are interested in what the company is offering.





Today, Huawei released a new ad showing how its products have delivered a seamless AI life over the last few years. Huawei cleverly does this through the use of animation starting with the round quad-camera module found on the back of the Mate 40 series. The 100x zoom found on the P40 Pro+ is referenced as is the P30 Pro's Moon Mode. The debut of 5G connectivity is shown through an image of connectivity bars. All of these images seamlessly change into the next one; for example, one of the connectivity bars gets bigger and turns into a square-shaped Kirin chipset and its Neural Processing Unit (NPU). From that image, we see a Huawei smartwatch, possibly the most recent model, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. The video shows some of the activities that the wearable monitors including running, skiing, weight-lifting, and more. It also monitors users' heart rates and streams music. To do the latter, you'll need a pair of Huawei's wireless Bluetooth FreeBuds which appears next in the video along with its carrying case. Also seen in the clip is Huawei's Gentle Monster smartglasses.





As Huawei says, "With its seamless AI life, #HUAWEI’s plan brings people together, particularly in unprecedented times, and builds a world where everything works smart, secure, and seamlessly together." And the video is a clever way to show this off. You don't even have to be intimately familiar with the company to understand what it is trying to say.





Huawei still faces the problem of obtaining 5nm chipsets that support devices running 5G such as handsets and base stations for the networks it helps carriers and governments build. The U.S. Department of Commerce must approve the shipment of any chips to Huawei that are produced by a foundry using American-made technology. Only TSMC and Samsung Foundry are currently manufacturing cutting- edge 5nm integrated circuits and the two independent foundries are covered by the U.S. export rules. Unless a new source of such chips without any connection to the U.S. is discovered, Huawei is going to need more than clever videos to challenge Samsung as the world's top smartphone manufacturer.





In addition, Huawei happens to be the top supplier of networking equipment in the world although they are banned in the U.S. and some of the latter's' allies. Since there is a political aspect to what is happening to Huawei in regards to its treatment by the U.S., there is a possibility that a change in administration could bring about a change in how Huawei is treated in the states. And that could result in the U.S. reversing its positions on TikTok, WeChat and other tech companies headquartered in China that the Trump administration is trying to ban in the U.S.

