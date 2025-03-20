Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Huawei's latest foldable is trying to innovate in the strangest ways

Huawei
Huawei Pura X
Huawei brings an unusual form factor to the foldable market | Image credit: Huawei
Huawei has just announced the long-rumored smartphone with a new form factor and it’s not the Pocket 3 as we all thought. The new Pura X does indeed feature a rather odd form factor proving once again that Chinese companies seem to be the only ones that are trying to innovate these days.

What makes the Pura X really interesting is the 16:10 aspect ratio, whereas the large majority of foldables these days, including the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 feature a more traditional 22:9 aspect ratio. Ever more weird is the fact that Huawei’s foldable opens from the side, not from the top like traditional foldables.

Because of these unusual traits, the Pura X seems to fit better in the palm of your hand. Its square-like form factor makes it more pocket-friendly, while retaining its stylish aspect.

Beyond the peculiar aspect ratio, the Pura X doesn’t really bring anything new to the foldables industry. In fact, it’s the opposite considering that this phone doesn’t run Android, but Huawei’s HarmonyOS 5.0.

Huawei Pura X opens from the side, not from the top | Image credit: Huawei

It's unclear if the Pura X will be available outside of China, but this doesn’t seem to be so expensive as other flagship foldables on the market. Huawei announced the Pura X will sell in China for as low as $1,035 or as high as $1,100. There’s also a Collector’s Edition available that comes with slightly higher price tags attached: $1,245 (16/512 GB) and $1,385 (16 GB / 1 TB).

Specs-wise, the Pura X sports a 6.3-inch inner display with 2,120 x 1,320 pixels resolution and a 3.5-inch cover display with 980 x 980 pixels resolution. Huawei’s foldable packs a decent 4.720 mAh battery with support for 60W wired and 40W wireless charging speeds. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by a much smaller 4,000 mAh battery that supports only 25W wired charging speeds.

Video Thumbnail

Huawei Pura X is an unusual foldable that retains the stylish aspect of the series | Video credit: Huawei via SparrowNews

On the back, the Pura X is equipped with a triple camera setup the consists of 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel (3.5x) telephoto, and 40-megapixel ultra-wide sensors. There’s also a 10.7-megapixel selfie snapper on the front side.

The Chinese company has confirmed the information, but the Pura X is likely to be equipped with Huawei’s homebrew Kirin 9020 processor. Also, the foldable features a laminated chassis covered with a titanium alloy layer and UTG glass to make it tougher. It has IPX8 certification (water resistant) and support for satellite communication.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

