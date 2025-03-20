Huawei’s latest foldable is trying to innovate in the strangest ways

Huawei brings an unusual form factor to the foldable market | Image credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura X opens from the side, not from the top | Image credit: Huawei

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Huawei Pura X is an unusual foldable that retains the stylish aspect of the series | Video credit: Huawei via SparrowNews





It's unclear if the Pura X will be available outside of China, but this doesn’t seem to be so expensive as other flagship foldables on the market. Huawei announced the Pura X will sell in China for as low as $1,035 or as high as $1,100. There’s also a Collector’s Edition available that comes with slightly higher price tags attached: $1,245 (16/512 GB) and $1,385 (16 GB / 1 TB).Specs-wise, the Pura X sports a 6.3-inch inner display with 2,120 x 1,320 pixels resolution and a 3.5-inch cover display with 980 x 980 pixels resolution. Huawei’s foldable packs a decent 4.720 mAh battery with support for 60W wired and 40W wireless charging speeds. In comparison, Samsung’sis powered by a much smaller 4,000 mAh battery that supports only 25W wired charging speeds.On the back, the Pura X is equipped with a triple camera setup the consists of 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel (3.5x) telephoto, and 40-megapixel ultra-wide sensors. There’s also a 10.7-megapixel selfie snapper on the front side.The Chinese company has confirmed the information, but the Pura X is likely to be equipped with Huawei’s homebrew Kirin 9020 processor. Also, the foldable features a laminated chassis covered with a titanium alloy layer and UTG glass to make it tougher. It has IPX8 certification (water resistant) and support for satellite communication.