Huawei Pura 80 is no longer China-exclusive, photographers should go crazy about its camera setup

Camera phones matter, the Pura 80 Ultra – even more













The phone utilizes a 50 MP large, 1-inch sensor with a variable (f/1.6-4.0) aperture that's great for capturing detailed, vivid shots even in less-than-optimal settings (e.g., when it's dark). There's a 40 MP ultra-wide snapper and a multi-spectral Ultra Chroma Camera sensor that's responsible for accurate colors and precise, real to life hues.



The star of the camera setup is the telephoto sensor, in front of which sit two distinct zoom lenses – that's the Switchable Dual Telephoto Camera:



Huawei says that's the industry's largest telephoto sensor – and users can switch between the 3.7x and 10x zoom in the camera app. The camera hardware instantly moves the selected lens in front of the sensor and, boom, you're already taking photos of birds or capturing the lead singer's facial expressions at a concert from a great distance.



The only thing I find a bit odd is the 10x magnification: that's often "too much". While 2x and 3x are perfect for portraits or capturing things that are a bit far away, there aren't that many day-to-day subjects that demand a 10x zoom. Don't get me wrong – I love what Huawei is doing, but maybe a 6x zoom would be more practical?



What else is there?



The Pura 80 Ultra features the new AI Smart Controls Button, which provides quick access to frequently used functions such as the camera, flashlight, or AI lens, based on user preferences. The button includes fingerprint recognition for added security and ease of use. The devices also introduce advanced AI Noise Cancellation, which improves call quality by reducing background noise and enhancing voice clarity for both parties.



The phone is powered by a 5,170 mAh battery, supported by 100W wired (and 80W wireless) charging speeds – and that's a convenience I can't give up now that I've tried it. Finally, to improve durability, the Pura 80 Ultra uses second-generation Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, which offers better scratch and drop resistance compared to standard glass.



The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra is now stepping outside China and since photography flagships are my weakness, I cannot not be thrilled about this.The Pura 80 Ultra is one of the most interesting flagships out there – not just in 2025, but in any other year. Why? Because it has a really advanced and, most importantly, innovative camera system on its back.Just last night I was catching up with an old friend – I showed him some photos I took around the globe and he was really impressed with the sheer quality of the pics. He was surprised that I took those with a phone (actually, I used two phones – the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra). Initially, he suggested the photos were taken with a dedicated camera. Surprise, surprise…So, I'm eager to take some photos with the new Huawei and share my findings with you. Until then, let's dive deeper.