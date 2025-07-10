Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Huawei Pura 80 is no longer China-exclusive, photographers should go crazy about its camera setup

I know you're tempted by the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but check this out: a switchable dual zoom lens!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei Camera
Huawei phone close up.
The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra is now stepping outside China and since photography flagships are my weakness, I cannot not be thrilled about this.

The Pura 80 Ultra is one of the most interesting flagships out there – not just in 2025, but in any other year. Why? Because it has a really advanced and, most importantly, innovative camera system on its back.

Camera phones matter, the Pura 80 Ultra – even more



Just last night I was catching up with an old friend – I showed him some photos I took around the globe and he was really impressed with the sheer quality of the pics. He was surprised that I took those with a phone (actually, I used two phones – the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra). Initially, he suggested the photos were taken with a dedicated camera. Surprise, surprise…

So, I'm eager to take some photos with the new Huawei and share my findings with you. Until then, let's dive deeper.

The Huawei Pura 80 series debuted less than a month ago in China and besides the Ultra model, there's also the vanilla Huawei Pura 80, the Pura 80 Pro and the Pura 80 Pro Plus.

The Ultra is, of course, the most powerful of them all and is the one that fans were hoping to step outside its homeland:

  • Two zoom lenses on a single large sensor
  • Variable aperture for the main camera
  • Large 5,170 mAh battery


The phone utilizes a 50 MP large, 1-inch sensor with a variable (f/1.6-4.0) aperture that's great for capturing detailed, vivid shots even in less-than-optimal settings (e.g., when it's dark). There's a 40 MP ultra-wide snapper and a multi-spectral Ultra Chroma Camera sensor that's responsible for accurate colors and precise, real to life hues.

The star of the camera setup is the telephoto sensor, in front of which sit two distinct zoom lenses – that's the Switchable Dual Telephoto Camera:

  • 3.7x zoom for portraits and telephoto street photography
  • 10x zoom for impressive close-ups

Huawei says that's the industry's largest telephoto sensor – and users can switch between the 3.7x and 10x zoom in the camera app. The camera hardware instantly moves the selected lens in front of the sensor and, boom, you're already taking photos of birds or capturing the lead singer's facial expressions at a concert from a great distance.

Recommended Stories
That's a great idea. Such a system may turn out to be prone to issues, but I don't care – it's innovation, and innovation is what is sorely needed in the smartphone industry right now.

The only thing I find a bit odd is the 10x magnification: that's often "too much". While 2x and 3x are perfect for portraits or capturing things that are a bit far away, there aren't that many day-to-day subjects that demand a 10x zoom. Don't get me wrong – I love what Huawei is doing, but maybe a 6x zoom would be more practical?

What else is there?


Image by Huawei - Huawei Pura 80 is no longer China-exclusive, photographers should go crazy about its camera setup
Image by Huawei

The Pura 80 Ultra features the new AI Smart Controls Button, which provides quick access to frequently used functions such as the camera, flashlight, or AI lens, based on user preferences. The button includes fingerprint recognition for added security and ease of use. The devices also introduce advanced AI Noise Cancellation, which improves call quality by reducing background noise and enhancing voice clarity for both parties.

The phone is powered by a 5,170 mAh battery, supported by 100W wired (and 80W wireless) charging speeds – and that's a convenience I can't give up now that I've tried it. Finally, to improve durability, the Pura 80 Ultra uses second-generation Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, which offers better scratch and drop resistance compared to standard glass.

Pricing and availability will be announced shortly and we'll keep you updated.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless