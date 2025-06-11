Huawei’s new flagships might have the best cameras in the segment
The Pura 80 series introduces significant upgrades over Huawei’s previous lineup of top-tier phones.
Chinese giant Huawei has just introduced its new flagship series, Pura 80, in its home turf. The Pura 80 series consists of four new devices: Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra. All four feature the same design, but they have different specs and prices.
The cheaper of the four, the vanilla Pura 80 is also the most compact thanks to the 6.6-inch flat OLED display. The other three models come with slightly larger 6.8-inch quad curved panels. All four displays support 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, P3 wide color gamut, 460 ppi, 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR, and second-generation Kunlun Glass.
Although all four phones use 50-megapixel sensors, they are very different. The vanilla Pura 80’s main camera features variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization), while the Pro, Pro+ and Ultra’s sensors feature f/1.6-f/4.0 variable aperture.
Besides that, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra’s camera features a 1-inch main sensor with TCG triple-real-time fusion technology, which increases dynamic range to the point that it allows the phone to capture a photo with maximum clarity by taking in all the light condition it can detect. More importantly, the Pura 80 Ultra is the world’s first phone to feature a dual lens telephoto system.
These are clearly the best cameras Huawei has ever put on its phones. But things become even more interesting when we go deeper inside these devices. Although the Chinese company hasn’t yet confirmed this, it appears that the Pura 80 Pro+ and Pura 80 Ultra are equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 9020 chipset.
For the unaware, this is the same chipset Huawei uses for the Mate 70 Pro+. The only thing that Huawei’s execs said during the launch is that the Pura 80 should offer up to 36 percent improved performance in comparison with the Pura 70 Pro+, which uses a previous generation Kirin 9010 chipset.
On the other hand, the basic Pura 80 models is said to pack a Kirin 9020A 5G chipset, which seems to be a downgraded version of the standard Kirin 9020.
Moving on to the battery, the vanilla Pura 80 packs a 5,600 mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W fast charging speeds, while the other three Pura flagships come with slightly larger 5,700 mAh batteries that support 100W wired and 80W wireless charging speeds. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.
It’s also worth mentioning that both Pura 80 and Pura 80 Pro support Beidou constellation allowing users to send and receive messages and photos. However, the Pura 80 Pro+ and Pura 80 Ultra go a little bit further and feature dual satellite communication (Beidou and Tiantong).
Finally, let’s talk a bit about prices. Huawei is no longer the company that undercuts the competition when it comes to prices. Its new flagships are just as expensive as those launched by Samsung, Xiaomi or most other brands well-known in China.
That said, the prices announced today are only for China, which means the global versions of the Pura 80 phones might be slightly more expensive. It’s also important to add that Huawei only announced prices for the Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra.
Huawei Pura 80 Pro
Huawei Pura 80 Pro+
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra
Huawei Pura 80 Pro comes in three colors (black, white and gold), while the Pura 80 Pro+ is available in four colors (black, white, gold, and red). The third one, Pura 80 Ultra is only available in gold and black. The vanilla Pura 80 doesn’t seem to be available yet.
According to Huawei, each of its new Pura 80 uses a 50-megapixel main ultra-large sensor that features AI noise reduction. In comparison with the Pura 70 series, the new senso improves real-time image data processing by up to 200 percent.
Huawei Pura 80 comes in five different colors | Image credit: Huawei
The best cameras in the industry?
The standard Pura 80’s 50-megapixel main sensor is complemented by 12-megapixel periscope and 13-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, as well as a 1.5-megapixel multi-channel spectrum. On the other hand, the other three models have 48-megapixel telephoto cameras, 40-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, and the same 1.5-megapixel spectrum sensor.
Huawei Pura 80 Pro | Images credits: Huawei
No huge batteries, but still better than Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Huawei announced the Pura 80 series will be available in multiple storage options. The Pura 80 and Pura 80 Pro will be available in China in 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12GB/1TB versions. On the other hand, Pura 80+ and Pura 80 Ultra come with 16/512GB and 16GB/1TB variants.
Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ | Images credits: Huawei
Prices and availability
Huawei Pura 80 Pro
- 12/256GB – 6,500 yuan ($905 / €775)
- 12/512GB – 7,000 yuan ($975 / €850)
- 12GB/1TB – 8,000 yuan ($1,115 / €970)
Huawei Pura 80 Pro+
- 12/512GB – 8,000 yuan ($1,115 / €970)
- 12GB/1TB – 9,000 yuan ($1,250 / €1.090)
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra
- 16/512GB – 10,000 yuan ($1,390 / €1.210)
- 16GB/1TB – 11,000 yuan ($1,530 / €1.335)
Huawei Pura 80 Pro comes in three colors (black, white and gold), while the Pura 80 Pro+ is available in four colors (black, white, gold, and red). The third one, Pura 80 Ultra is only available in gold and black. The vanilla Pura 80 doesn’t seem to be available yet.
