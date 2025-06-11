Huawei’s new flagships might have the best cameras in the segment

Huawei Pura 80 comes in five different colors | Image credit: Huawei

The best cameras in the industry?

Although all four phones use 50-megapixel sensors, they are very different. The vanilla Pura 80’s main camera features variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization), while the Pro, Pro+ and Ultra’s sensors feature f/1.6-f/4.0 variable aperture.Besides that, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra’s camera features a 1-inch main sensor with TCG triple-real-time fusion technology, which increases dynamic range to the point that it allows the phone to capture a photo with maximum clarity by taking in all the light condition it can detect. More importantly, the Pura 80 Ultra is the world’s first phone to feature a dual lens telephoto system.The standard Pura 80’s 50-megapixel main sensor is complemented by 12-megapixel periscope and 13-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, as well as a 1.5-megapixel multi-channel spectrum. On the other hand, the other three models have 48-megapixel telephoto cameras, 40-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, and the same 1.5-megapixel spectrum sensor.