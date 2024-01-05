The Huawei P70 is rumored to feature a 1-inch sensor… for its ultra-wide camera!
Get yourselves a large pillow, place it next to you and get ready to faint, as this next rumor is absolutely bonkers.
We’ve not yet arrived in the era when 1-inch sensors for phone cameras are something normal – we’re still celebrating every phone maker out there that decides to pack a large sensor, thus giving users better low-light photography capabilities (and more).
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that Genius Electronic Optical will supply the upgraded ultra-wide angle camera module to Huawei for the P70 series. The new ultra-wide camera is rumored to bring a unique 1G6P lens (1G6P stands for “one glass, six plastic elements”) and a 1-inch type sensor.
Speaking of the P60 series, Huawei utilized a rear three-camera design that was aligned vertically. The middle lens being the largest, it was surrounded on the upper and lower sides by an ultra-wide one and a telephoto unit.
In terms of parameters, the previous generation Huawei P60 Pro model is equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera with variable aperture and optical image stabilization, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto that also brings OIS (optical image stabilization).
So far, the P70’s design hasn’t leaked in renderings with the exception of a couple of rather fishy 3D sketches.
Not much is known about the upcoming Huawei P70 series, but the report states there’s a possibility for the Kirin 9000s processor to be used. That is the chip SMIC and Huawei announced a while back, and it’s a 7nm processor that supports 5G connectivity.
Translated in sales, the potential camera upgrade of the P70 series, shipments are expected to grow by 100- 120% compared to those of the Huawei P60 series.
Given that the Huawei P60 series popped up in March 2023, the Huawei P70 series is probably to be expected around the same time in 2024.
