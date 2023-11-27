Is that the Huawei P70... or the Huawei Nova 12 Ultra? Place your bets on this fishy leak!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The Huawei Mate 60 Pro is still giving some US officials nightmares, and now Huawei is getting ready to release something else. Could it be the Huawei P70… or the Huawei Nova 12 Ultra?

Well, some render leaks are floating around, but they are somewhat dubious (via Android Headlines). On Weibo, the popular Chinese microblogging platform, three images appeared. They resemble what seems to be a 3D model of a smartphone and there’s an Xmage branding present on the back.

Here, take a look:



Xmage is allegedly what Huawei’s own smartphone photography system will be called after they lost its partnership with photography firm Leica last year.

Some say what we’re looking at is the Huawei P70’s design, others differ and claim that it’s the Huawei Nova 12 Ultra.

The 3D renders show only the back of the device in these images. There are three cameras included on the back, and they’re vertically aligned. The topmost camera seems to host the larger sensor. It is noticeably larger than the rest.

The design leak offers a peak at a slightly curved backplate and also includes all of the physical buttons on the right-hand side. The power/lock button is the lowest, while there are two separate volume control buttons above it.

Not much is known about the upcoming Huawei P70 series, but the report states there’s a possibility for the Kirin 9000s processor to be used. That is the chip SMIC and Huawei announced a while back, and it’s a 7nm processor that supports 5G connectivity.

Given that the Huawei P60 series popped up in March 2023 (and caused some serious panic attacks all over the West), the Huawei P70 series is probably to be expected around the same time in 2024.
