Huawei is expected to make some noise in Barcelona

It's like old times in Barcelona where the MWC exhibition means something again. Manufacturers are showing off prototypes of future handsets, some with amazing form factors. Other firms are unveiling new phones at the event just like in the good old days. One company expected to announce its new flagship phone in Barcelona is Huawei as the P60 series is rumored to see the light of day very soon.







According to MyDrivers , the Austrian Gax blog wrote that the Huawei P60 series could be unveiled at MWC 2023. Huawei's P-series phones are focused on photography (don't mind the pun since it won't bite) and the P60 models will feature Huawei's own XMAGE photography platform (as did last year's Mate 50 line).





The P60 Pro will be the first smartphone to carry the 50MP Sony IMX888 sensor (for the primary camera), and a 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor will be employed for the ultra-wide-angle camera. For the telephoto camera, we expect Huawei to use Omnivision's 64MP OV64B sensor that delivers 3.5x optical zoom.







The non-Pro P60 could sport the 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor for its primary camera. Both the P60 Pro and P60 should feature the 10-speed adjustable variable aperture feature that debuted on last year's Mate 50 Pro and allows the aperture to change between f/1.4 and f/4.











The Huawei P60 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset modified to work with 4G signals only. The P60 might be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which also would be tweaked not to support 5G signals. All things considered, these are not a bad pair of chips to employ.







Huawei launched its emergency satellite communication service last year on the Mate 50 series. The firm's second-gen satellite system will be featured on the P60 line and reportedly Huawei has added voice text capabilities and support for short-term voice calls to the ability to send and receive two-way text messages via satellite. Huawei beat out Apple last year by one day to become the first smartphone manufacturer to announce emergency satellite connectivity for its smartphones.





The P60 line will have HarmonyOS 3.1 pre-installed. This could be a minor upgrade from HarmonyOS 3.0 that will focus on exterminating bugs, and improving the stability of the software.







Keep your eyes peeled. MWC 2023 ends on March 2nd so we could see the Huawei P60 series introduced sometime soon. Huawei, returning to two flagship series a year, is expected to unveil the Mate 60 line in September. The Mate series usually comes out late in the year and focuses on innovative new technology and features. In 2021 and 2022, Huawei released only one flagship model each year with the P50 series launched in 2021 and the Mate 50 line released late last year.

