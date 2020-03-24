Android Deals Huawei

The Huawei P30 Pro is just £449 at GiffGaff in 'Like New' condition

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 24, 2020, 1:30 PM
The Huawei P30 Pro was arguably one of the best smartphones released last year, and with its successor now just around the corner, GiffGaff has decided to offer a considerably discount with the device.

When purchased refurbished in the ‘Like New’ condition, which is described as “so good, you’ll think it’s brand new” by GiffGaff, the Huawei P30 Pro is available for only £449 at the moment. That represents a hefty saving of £100 over the usual price tag.

You can pay that amount now or spread it over 24 months by paying £21.05 per month with a £25 upfront fee. Regardless of the chosen option, though, rest assured that a 12-month warranty is included.

The Huawei P30 Pro boasts a 6.5-inch curved-edge OLED display that’s coupled with impressively thin bezels and a powerful triple-camera setup on the back. The latter includes a 40-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope implementation that supports an incredible 5x optical zoom.


On the inside of the smartphone sits the equally impressive Kirin 980 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a 4,200mAh battery which leads to some outstanding battery life figures and supports 40W fast charging in addition to wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Completing the package is Android 9 Pie, which is upgradable to Android 10 and EMUI 10, and Google’s extensive range of apps and services, something missing from more recent Huawei smartphones.

