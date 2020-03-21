Huge Huawei P40 & P40 Pro 5G leak reveals almost every last detail

Huawei P40 key specs and differences

The standard Huawei P40 will be pretty similar to the Pro-branded smartphone when it comes to internals. But there are some key changes externally.For example, the OLED screen is now flat and has been downsized to a 6.1-inches. It also boasts a slightly smaller punch hole that includes the same 32-megapixel selfie camera and unspecified second camera, although there is no Time-of-Flight sensor this time around.In regards to the camera setup, it makes use of the same 50-megapixel main camera. However, the ultra-wide-angle shooter has been downgraded to a 16-megapixel sensor and the telephoto is now an 8-megapixel implementation that supports 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom.The battery has also been downsized to 3,800mAh due to the smaller size of the device. It will be coupled with 40W fast charging and 27W fast wired charging.