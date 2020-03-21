Huge Huawei P40 & P40 Pro 5G leak reveals almost every last detail
A 6.6-inch quad-edge OLED display
Starting with the largest model first, Agarwal says the Huawei P40 Pro sports a 6.58-inch OLED display that incorporates extremely thin bezels and a quad curved-edge setup, something never seen before on a smartphone.
As showcased in previously leaked renders, the new screen is home to an extremely wide punch hole. It houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a Time-of-Flight sensor that hopefully enables a 3D Face Unlock system and benefits portrait shots.
A second front-facing camera, likely one that uses an ultra-wide-angle lens for group selfies, is present on the phone, but the exact sensor specifications aren’t yet available.
A 50MP main camera and three other sensors
Speaking of cameras, Huawei has also made some huge improvements to the rear setup. Today’s report claims the Huawei P40 Pro includes a so-called Leica Ultra Vision system that includes a total of four sensors.
Next on the list will be a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It may have been borrowed from the Mate 30 Pro but could also be an entirely new sensor. Either way, the quality should be impressive.
As for the periscope camera, Agarwal claims the sensor sports a 12-megapixel resolution. The optical zoom level hasn’t been reported – 5x zoom is expected – but it does support 50x SuperSensing Zoom and stabilization.
Completing the entire package will be a Time-of-Flight sensor. The latter should improve portrait photography and could be leveraged for AR content, although that remains to be seen.
All of the Huawei P40 Pro cameras will be backed up by the Huawei XD Fusion Engine to further enhance results.
The Kirin 990 5G and fast charging technology
Sitting at the heart of the Huawei P40 Pro 5G is going to be the Kirin 990 5G, one of the most powerful chipsets on the market. There is no word the storage and RAM counts today, although rumor has it the device will offer an 8/256GB configuration as standard.
The smartphone ships with Android 10 and EMUI 10 straight out of the box. Unfortunately, the ongoing trade war between the United States and China means the smartphone won’t ship with Google apps and instead relies on App Gallery.
Keeping the lights on looks set to be a 4,200mAh battery paired with support for 40W fast wired charging and 40W fast wireless charging, although the latter could be incorrect as it may instead be limited to 27W with the 40W tech limited to the ultra-premium Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G model.
Huawei P40 key specs and differences
The standard Huawei P40 will be pretty similar to the Pro-branded smartphone when it comes to internals. But there are some key changes externally.
For example, the OLED screen is now flat and has been downsized to a 6.1-inches. It also boasts a slightly smaller punch hole that includes the same 32-megapixel selfie camera and unspecified second camera, although there is no Time-of-Flight sensor this time around.
In regards to the camera setup, it makes use of the same 50-megapixel main camera. However, the ultra-wide-angle shooter has been downgraded to a 16-megapixel sensor and the telephoto is now an 8-megapixel implementation that supports 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom.
The battery has also been downsized to 3,800mAh due to the smaller size of the device. It will be coupled with 40W fast charging and 27W fast wired charging.