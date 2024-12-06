Huawei Nova 13 series launches internationally on December 12
One of the most popular Huawei smartphones series, Nova, got a refresh about two months ago. The new Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro were introduced in China back in October, but Huawei promised to bring them to other countries very soon.
Although it took the company two months to offer Huawei fans outside China to get their hands on the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro, we’re happy to report that the phones will finally be available for purchase internationally next week.
Performance-wise, the Nova 13 series feel like standard mid-range phones. Both are powered by Huawei’s new Kirin 8000 chipset, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB internal storage.
The main difference between the two mid-range devices is the display. The vanilla model sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1084 x 2412 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant comes with a slightly larger 6.76-inch OLED display with 1224 x 2776 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Equally important is the fact that both phones feature satellite calling and messaging. They’re also powered by decent 5,000 mAh batteries with support for 100W wired charging speeds.
Nova 13 is available for purchase in China for the equivalent of $380, while the Nova 13 Pro is priced to sell for $520. International prices are likely to be higher though based on previous history, so don’t get your hopes too high.
Although it took the company two months to offer Huawei fans outside China to get their hands on the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro, we’re happy to report that the phones will finally be available for purchase internationally next week.
Huawei confirmed this week that the Nova 13 phones will make their global debut on December 12 during a launch event held in Dubai. The Nova 13 and 13 Pro will be introduced alongside another interesting device, the foldable Mate X6, which will make its global debut as well after it was initially launched in China in November.
Performance-wise, the Nova 13 series feel like standard mid-range phones. Both are powered by Huawei’s new Kirin 8000 chipset, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB internal storage.
The main difference between the two mid-range devices is the display. The vanilla model sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1084 x 2412 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant comes with a slightly larger 6.76-inch OLED display with 1224 x 2776 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Another major difference is the camera system. The Nova 13 features a dual camera setup that consists of 50 MP main and 8 MP ultra-wide sensors, whereas the Nova 13 Pro has a triple camera setup, which includes 50 MP main, 12 MP telephoto, and 8 MP ultra-wide cameras. Also, the regular model boasts a massive 60-megapixel ultra-wide selfie snapper, while the Pro version has a dual-camera in the front: 60 MP ultra-wide and 8 MP telephoto.
Equally important is the fact that both phones feature satellite calling and messaging. They’re also powered by decent 5,000 mAh batteries with support for 100W wired charging speeds.
Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro are still running on HarmonyOS 4.2, so theoretically, you could still install Android apps on these phones. At least until Huawei replaces it with HarmonyOS Next.
Nova 13 is available for purchase in China for the equivalent of $380, while the Nova 13 Pro is priced to sell for $520. International prices are likely to be higher though based on previous history, so don’t get your hopes too high.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: