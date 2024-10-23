Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Huawei debuts Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro smartphones featuring HarmonyOS

Huawei hasn’t made bad phones, but the company got in the middle of the economy war between China and US. That’s the main reason the handset maker is now developing its own ecosystem meant to replace Android, HarmonyOS.

The Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro are the latest Huawei smartphones running on HarmonyOS. Despite the fact that you can still install Android apps, Huawei formally introduced HarmonyOS Next, a complete departure from Android, which is expected to be rolled out to as many devices as possible.

That being said, the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro are now available for purchase in China. Typically, Huawei’s Nova series goes global, so while the new additions are limited to China at the moment, we expect the handset maker to launch these to other countries very soon.

As far as the price goes, the vanilla Nova 13 is available for purchase for around $380, while Nova 13 Pro costs $520. These pretty high prices considering the Nova 13 phones are part of the company’s mid-tier segment.

Huawei Nova 13 Pro | Image credit: Huawei

Well, the most important thing about these phones, the chipset, hasn’t been revealed yet. But all the other specs have been published on the official websites for everyone to see.

For example, the vanilla model sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor in case you’re wondering.

On the other hand, the Nova 13 Pro comes with a slightly larger 6.76-inch LTPO OLED display with 1224 x 2776 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The Pro model features a triple camera: 50 MP main + 12 MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 8 MP ultra-wide. It also packs a huge 60-megapixel selfie snapper.

Huawei Nova 13 Pro | Image credit: Huawei

In comparison, the Nova 13 has only a dual camera (50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide), but the same 60-megapixel secondary camera in the front.

Both phones are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with 100W fast charging support. They also feature satellite connectivity, which is limited to China. One other thing that differentiates the Nova 13 Pro from the vanilla model is the fact that it features IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

