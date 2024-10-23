Huawei debuts Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro smartphones featuring HarmonyOS

Huawei Nova 13 Pro | Image credit: Huawei

In comparison, the Nova 13 has only a dual camera (50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide), but the same 60-megapixel secondary camera in the front.



Both phones are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with 100W fast charging support. They also feature satellite connectivity, which is limited to China. One other thing that differentiates the Nova 13 Pro from the vanilla model is the fact that it features IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Well, the most important thing about these phones, the chipset, hasn’t been revealed yet. But all the other specs have been published on the official websites for everyone to see.For example, the vanilla model sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor in case you’re wondering.On the other hand, the Nova 13 Pro comes with a slightly larger 6.76-inch LTPO OLED display with 1224 x 2776 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The Pro model features a triple camera: 50 MP main + 12 MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 8 MP ultra-wide. It also packs a huge 60-megapixel selfie snapper.