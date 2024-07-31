Huawei to launch new MatePad Pro and MatePad Air tablets next week
Huawei has just confirmed that two more devices will be unveiled on August 6 alongside its next foldable smartphone, the Nova Flip: Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 and Huawei MatePad Air 12.
The new tablets will join Huawei’s pretty extensive lineup of slates launched in the last year such as the MatePad Pro 13.2 (2023), MatePad Pro 11 (2024), and MatePad Air (2023).
Unfortunately, Huawei didn’t tease any other details about the two upcoming tablets beyond the announcement date. The only information we have about the MatePad Pro 12.2 and the MatePad Air 12 is related to their batteries.
When it comes to new features, both new tablets may pack NearLink, a short-range wireless communication protocol with ultra-low latency, which uses a set of standards to integrate the advantages of traditional wireless technologies like Bluetooth and WiFi.
According to Huawei, NearLink offers 60 percent lower power consumption, 6 times higher speed, 1/30 delay, and 10 times higher number of network connections in comparison with traditional wireless connections.
The first to incorporate NearLink technology was the Huawei Mate 60 series, but this isn’t compatible with smartphones only. The FreeBuds Pro 3 and M-Pencil 3rd gen with the MatePad 13.2 tablet benefit from NearLink too.
Besides that, at least one of Huawei’s upcoming tablets is rumored to feature satellite SMS functionality, but that’s all we know about the MatePad Pro 12.2 and MatePad Air 12 so far.
In fact, that’s what makes the upcoming tablets more interesting, as Huawei will probably want to make them stand out from its most recent slates. Along with the new tablets, Huawei’s Richard Yu said his company will also release the final version of GoPaint, which will feature some interesting new features like air gestures via stylus.
Apparently, the MatePad Pro 12.2’s battery supports 100W charging speeds, while MatePad Air 12’s only supports 66W charging speeds. One other piece of information leaked not long ago is that the MatePad Pro 12.2 could be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 9010 processor.
Huawei MatePad Air teaser | Image credits: Huawei
