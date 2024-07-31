Huawei Nova Flip specs and live photos leak ahead of launch
Huawei is expected to introduce its new foldable clamshell, the Nova Flip. The Chinese handset manufacturer has already started to tease the phone ahead of next week’s big reveal.
A short video showing the phone from various angles was posted earlier this week on Huawei’s Weibo account, but no details about Nova Flip’s specs were attached to the video.
According to DGS, Huawei’s Nova Flip foldable clamshell sports a 6.94-inch OLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a standard 2.14-inch OLED external screen with 60Hz refresh rate.
As far as the battery goes, rumor has it the Nova Flip will be powered by a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support, but that’s all we know so far about this piece of hardware.
When it comes to size and weight, the Nova Flip seems to be slightly thicker and heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6. Huawei has already confirmed that the leather skin model will be 6.88mm thin (15.08mm folded), while the model with glass panel on the back will be 6.9mm thin (15.12mm folded). Also, the former weighs 195g, whereas the latter weighs 199g.
In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is 6.99mm thin when folded and 14.9mm unfolded. Samsung’s foldable clamshell weighs only 187g.
Huawei Nova Flip will be officially introduced in China on August 6. The phone will be available in at least four colorways: Black, Green, Pink, and White.
Fear not though, as Chinese influencers already got their hands on the Nova Flip and shared some hands-on pictures on Weibo (via GSMArena). More importantly, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station shared the phone’s full specs sheet ahead of its August 6 reveal.
On the inside, the phone is said to pack a Kirin 9000 chipset 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB internal storage. As seen in the hands-on images, the Nova Flip features a dual camera: 50MP 1/1.56-inch RYYB main and 8MP ultra-wide. There’s also a secondary 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
