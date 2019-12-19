Android Huawei

Faster and more durable foldable Huawei Mate Xs to debut at MWC 2020

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 19, 2019, 8:37 AM
The foldable Huawei Mate X was announced in February ahead of an intended launch in early summer. It was eventually pushed back until November and released in limited quantities but, despite this, Huawei is already planning the next version.

The Huawei Mate Xs will be faster and more durable


Speaking to French publication Frandroid during a recent gathering at Huawei’s headquarters, CEO Richard Yu revealed the company is developing an updated model that’ll be marketed as the Huawei Mate Xs. 

The premium device is scheduled to be announced at MWC 2020 in late February and will feature the newer Kirin 990 chipset that’s already found inside the Mate 30 Pro rather than the previous-gen Kirin 980 that powers the original Mate X. 

Other improvements will include a “more resistant screen” and a “better hinge” that’ll hopefully result in some significant durability improvements. Richard Yu also revealed he wants to create a lighter device in the future, although it’s unclear if this applies to the revised Mate Xs.

Huawei’s original foldable smartphone never made it to Europe despite a huge announcement in Barcelona this year, but with the second-gen model that looks set to change. The company is hoping to release the model in Europe by the end of March, which means concrete availability information could be provided at the Huawei P40 Series announcement event. 

The Mate Xs is expected to ship with Android 10 and EMUI 10 straight out of the box like the Huawei P40 Pro. However, the availability of Google’s services and apps depends on the US trade ban’s status at the time of launch.

Huawei's committed to releasing more foldable phones


While on the topic of foldable smartphones, the CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group also confirmed that it’s committed to producing more devices in the future. He didn’t go into detail about plans but it likely means Huawei is open to experimenting with the format.

The most logical move would involve creating a Motorola Razr-like foldable that’s also capable of competing with the recently leaked Galaxy Fold 2 that Samsung’s expected to announce early next year.

