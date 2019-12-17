Android Huawei

Huawei P40 Series to be announced in March with several upgrades, Android 10: CEO

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 17, 2019, 8:07 AM
Huawei P40 Series to be announced in March with several upgrades, Android 10: CEO
Huawei has a history of announcing its newest P-series flagships in March and it seems next year’s lineup will be no different.

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will debut in March


Speaking to Frandroid during an interview at the company’s headquarters in China with French press, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu confirmed plans to officially announce the Huawei P40 series at an event in Paris that’s currently scheduled for late March. 

An exact date is yet to be finalized although history suggests an introduction on Tuesday, March 25, is extremely likely at this stage. Nevertheless, with three months still left to go, there’s plenty of time for these plans to change.

The executive revealed that the Huawei P40 will benefit from a mysterious new design that’s never been seen before. This claim would suggest the company is planning a significant redesign for its best-selling flagship series.

These changes will be paired with longer battery life, better performance, and improved photo quality per the CEO. Presumably, all of the mentioned advancements will be carried over to the premium Huawei P40 Pro.

Expect Android 10 and business as usual in Europe


Both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are expected to arrive powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 990 chipset that is already used inside the Mate 30 Pro. The internal storage configurations for each device are yet to be revealed but the company’s CEO did have something to say about the software.

Despite the ongoing US trade ban and rumors about the flagships shipping with Harmony OS, Richard Yu insisted that Android 10 and EMUI 10 will be pre-installed on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro.

Whether access to Google’s services and apps is available at launch is going to depend on President Trump but the CEO claimed Huawei’s own Mobile Services would be available in time. This should, therefore, help partially resolve the apps and services issue.

As for availability, the company is still aiming to offer both smartphones through all traditional distribution channels in Europe including carriers and retailers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s11-camera-specs-features-review-108MP-5x-zoom
Galaxy S11 camera preview, from 108MP 'Bright Night' to 50x 'Space Zoom'
What-happened-2019-mobile-tech-yearly-recap
What happened in mobile tech in 2019: a month-by-month recap
oneplus-concept-one-ces-2020
The OnePlus Concept One will showcase the 'future of smartphones' at CES 2020
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Android-10-One-UI-2.0-Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Plus-release-date-Hands-on-features
Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+: Hands-on with all the new features
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
2020-upcoming-new-phones
Best new phones expected in 2020
Poll-favorite-phone-2019
What is your favorite phone of 2019?

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
5G-iPhone-sales-could-disappoint
5G Apple iPhone sales could disappoint next year
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless