Huawei P40 Series to be announced in March with several upgrades, Android 10: CEO

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will debut in March

Speaking to Frandroid Speaking toduring an interview at the company’s headquarters in China with French press, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu confirmed plans to officially announce the Huawei P40 series at an event in Paris that’s currently scheduled for late March.



An exact date is yet to be finalized although history suggests an introduction on Tuesday, March 25, is extremely likely at this stage. Nevertheless, with three months still left to go, there’s plenty of time for these plans to change.

The executive revealed that the Huawei P40 will benefit from a mysterious new design that’s never been seen before. This claim would suggest the company is planning a significant redesign for its best-selling flagship series.



These changes will be paired with longer battery life, better performance, and improved photo quality per the CEO. Presumably, all of the mentioned advancements will be carried over to the premium Huawei P40 Pro.

Expect Android 10 and business as usual in Europe

Both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are expected to arrive powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 990 chipset that is already used inside the Both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are expected to arrive powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 990 chipset that is already used inside the Mate 30 Pro . The internal storage configurations for each device are yet to be revealed but the company’s CEO did have something to say about the software.



Despite the ongoing US trade ban and rumors about the flagships shipping with Harmony OS, Richard Yu insisted that Android 10 and EMUI 10 will be pre-installed on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro.

Whether access to Google’s services and apps is available at launch is going to depend on President Trump but the CEO claimed Huawei’s own Mobile Services would be available in time. This should, therefore, help partially resolve the apps and services issue.



As for availability, the company is still aiming to offer both smartphones through all traditional distribution channels in Europe including carriers and retailers.





Huawei has a history of announcing its newest P-series flagships in March and it seems next year’s lineup will be no different.