Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show quad-edge display, Galaxy S11-like camera

A new Galaxy S11-like camera module on the back



Much like the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro , the next-generation P40 and P40 Pro look set to feature rectangular camera modules on the back that are positioned in the top-left corner. But in the hope of creating a sleeker design while also incorporating extra components, the company appears to have opted for a wider module that's arguably quite similar to the one expected on the Galaxy S11.



Hemmerstoffer claims the regular Huawei P40 features as many as four rear cameras but isn't sure about the number of sensors planned for the Pro-branded model. Rumors do suggest, however, that up to five cameras could be on the way.



If that's the case, consumers can probably expect to find a main camera accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor, and a new dual-zoom system that features 2x telephoto and 5x periscope cameras. For those of you interested in the cheaper Huawei P40, it's expected to feature a similar setup which uses just one zoom camera.



The rest of the back panel is the usual affair, meaning it'll feature the Huawei logo towards the bottom and likely be made out of glass so the company can offer its usual wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.





The display is where things get exciting on the P40 Pro



Huawei introduced a curved-edge display on the P30 Pro earlier this year and doesn't have any plans to ditch the technology on next year's product. In fact, if these renders are anything to go by, the company is looking to take things even further by adopting a quad-edge display on the Huawei P40 Pro.



The move means the flagship smartphone will feature curved edges along the top and bottom of the display in addition to either side. This change should also translate into an incredible 100% screen-to-body ratio, although it remains to be seen where the selfie camera will be positioned.



Early reports suggest the Chinese company is planning to use hole-punch technology on its next premium device but today's P40 Pro renders don't corroborate the move. Therefore, the presence of a notch or perhaps even an in-display implementation can't be ruled out at this time.





This story is developing...