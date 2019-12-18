Android Huawei

Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show quad-edge display, Galaxy S11-like camera

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 18, 2019, 11:51 AM
Huawei CEO Richard Yu recently claimed the P40 and P40 Pro would arrive next year bearing a never-before-seen design. Now, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has released some early renders of the phones and it certainly seems as though the executive wasn't exaggerating.

A new Galaxy S11-like camera module on the back


Much like the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, the next-generation P40 and P40 Pro look set to feature rectangular camera modules on the back that are positioned in the top-left corner. But in the hope of creating a sleeker design while also incorporating extra components, the company appears to have opted for a wider module that's arguably quite similar to the one expected on the Galaxy S11.

Hemmerstoffer claims the regular Huawei P40 features as many as four rear cameras but isn't sure about the number of sensors planned for the Pro-branded model. Rumors do suggest, however, that up to five cameras could be on the way. 

If that's the case, consumers can probably expect to find a main camera accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor, and a new dual-zoom system that features 2x telephoto and 5x periscope cameras. For those of you interested in the cheaper Huawei P40, it's expected to feature a similar setup which uses just one zoom camera.

The rest of the back panel is the usual affair, meaning it'll feature the Huawei logo towards the bottom and likely be made out of glass so the company can offer its usual wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.

The display is where things get exciting on the P40 Pro


Huawei introduced a curved-edge display on the P30 Pro earlier this year and doesn't have any plans to ditch the technology on next year's product. In fact, if these renders are anything to go by, the company is looking to take things even further by adopting a quad-edge display on the Huawei P40 Pro. 

The move means the flagship smartphone will feature curved edges along the top and bottom of the display in addition to either side. This change should also translate into an incredible 100% screen-to-body ratio, although it remains to be seen where the selfie camera will be positioned. 

Early reports suggest the Chinese company is planning to use hole-punch technology on its next premium device but today's P40 Pro renders don't corroborate the move. Therefore, the presence of a notch or perhaps even an in-display implementation can't be ruled out at this time.

This story is developing...

Priyam009
Reply

1. Priyam009

Posts: 68; Member since: Oct 23, 2018

Thats a stunning design 100% screen to body ratio perhaps but lack of GMS is a huge disappointment! Lets see what the upcoming HMS will bring in place of gmaps,gmail and YouTube

posted on 29 min ago

ShadowSnypa786
Reply

2. ShadowSnypa786

Posts: 636; Member since: Jan 06, 2017

When Huawei showed the Mate 30 series off didnt everyone say Huawei is using a circular design on the back to make their products different to Iphones, xiaomi's and samsungs? Alot of people said the circle design looked better than the rectangular design. LOL well looks like it aint so, seems they will keep using the rectangle design for awhile yet

posted on 22 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

3. joshuaswingle

Posts: 687; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Huawei has used different camera setups on its Mate and P series for years. Why would 2020 be any different? This new camera setup is an evolution of the P30 Pro one that just happens to look like Samsung's.

posted on 21 min ago

User123456789
Reply

8. User123456789

Posts: 1233; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

I saw rumors of 1/1.2" ...

posted on 7 min ago

ShadowSnypa786
Reply

4. ShadowSnypa786

Posts: 636; Member since: Jan 06, 2017

"Why would 2020 be any different? " To differentiate themselves from everyone else

posted on 17 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

6. joshuaswingle

Posts: 687; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

I think the quad-edge display will be enough. There's no need to keep changing the rear camera layout for the sake of being different

posted on 13 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

5. Elvis358

Posts: 275; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Soo all Android smartphones in 202 will look the same from back:D

posted on 15 min ago

Dr.Phil
Reply

7. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2489; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

Looks like Microsoft will be one of the very few in 2020 to release a phone that doesn’t look exactly like every other phone. It seems that Apple, Samsung, and Huawei are going to be the Chevrolet/GMC/Cadillac of smartphones: same basic architecture just slightly different features.

posted on 8 min ago

User123456789
Reply

9. User123456789

Posts: 1233; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

What's the point of leaking the design if they make all black with black background? Cant even see if it has notch, water drop or hole. Not even with 100% brightness of my ipad.

posted on 5 min ago

Alcyone
Reply

10. Alcyone

Posts: 586; Member since: May 10, 2018

Similar area, yes. But, are the lenses in the exact location as the Samsung? I'm sure there is a reason for the weird placement. We'll have to wait and see. Rumors, leaks and cads, are not always 100%

posted on 1 min ago

