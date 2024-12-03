You still can't get its tri-fold, but Huawei's Mate X6 foldable releases globally soon
This year Huawei made quite a splash by releasing the world's first tri-foldable phone, the Huawei Mate XT. While that one remains in China, at least the company's "traditional" foldable Huawei Mate X6 has just gotten a global launch date.
Of course, for Huawei, "global" still means not-the-USA, but our international readers will be interested to know that the Mate X6 global launch will be on December 12, 2024.
So it's going to be a beast, and unlike the Chinese version, it should be running full Android, as opposed to Huawei's home-region HarmonyOS.
It's early to talk prices, but for reference, the previous Huawei Mate X5 foldable costs anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000 to get internationally right now, so it's hard to imagine Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users would be rushing to buy it instead.
Unfold the classic as a new era of flagship foldable excellence begins. Dubai. 12 December 2024. #HuaweiLaunch#FashionForward#UnfoldtheClassicpic.twitter.com/xL1pVNM7Bu— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) December 2, 2024
This tweet from Huawei is apparently in relation to the aforementioned Mate X6, as it contains the hashtag #UnfoldtheClassic, even if it doesn't specifically mention the phone by name.
Since the Huawei Mate X6 already released in China first, as is tradition, we know some of its specs – a 7.93-inch, 1800-nit, OLED 120Hz folding screen, up to 16GB of RAM, IPX8 dust and water resistance, and a 5110mAh battery.
Huawei Mate X6 | Image credit - Huawei
