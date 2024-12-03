Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

You still can't get its tri-fold, but Huawei's Mate X6 foldable releases globally soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
You still can't get its tri-fold, but Huawei's Mate X6 foldable releases globally soon
This year Huawei made quite a splash by releasing the world's first tri-foldable phone, the Huawei Mate XT. While that one remains in China, at least the company's "traditional" foldable Huawei Mate X6 has just gotten a global launch date.

Of course, for Huawei, "global" still means not-the-USA, but our international readers will be interested to know that the Mate X6 global launch will be on December 12, 2024.


This tweet from Huawei is apparently in relation to the aforementioned Mate X6, as it contains the hashtag #UnfoldtheClassic, even if it doesn't specifically mention the phone by name.

Since the Huawei Mate X6 already released in China first, as is tradition, we know some of its specs – a 7.93-inch, 1800-nit, OLED 120Hz folding screen, up to 16GB of RAM, IPX8 dust and water resistance, and a 5110mAh battery.

So it's going to be a beast, and unlike the Chinese version, it should be running full Android, as opposed to Huawei's home-region HarmonyOS.



It's early to talk prices, but for reference, the previous Huawei Mate X5 foldable costs anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000 to get internationally right now, so it's hard to imagine Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users would be rushing to buy it instead.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.jpg
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless