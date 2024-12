You still can't get its tri-fold, but Huawei's Mate X6 foldable releases globally soon

Unfold the classic as a new era of flagship foldable excellence begins. Dubai. 12 December 2024. #HuaweiLaunch#FashionForward#UnfoldtheClassicpic.twitter.com/xL1pVNM7Bu — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) December 2, 2024





This year Huawei made quite a splash by releasing the world's first tri- foldable phone , the Huawei Mate XT . While that one remains in China, at least the company's "traditional" foldable Huawei Mate X6 has just gotten a global launch date.Of course, for Huawei, "global" still means not-the-USA, but our international readers will be interested to know that the Mate X6 global launch will be on December 12, 2024.This tweet from Huawei is apparently in relation to the aforementioned Mate X6, as it contains the hashtag #UnfoldtheClassic, even if it doesn't specifically mention the phone by name.Since the Huawei Mate X6 already released in China first, as is tradition, we know some of its specs – a 7.93-inch, 1800-nit, OLED 120Hz folding screen, up to 16GB of RAM, IPX8 dust and water resistance, and a 5110mAh battery.So it's going to be a beast, and unlike the Chinese version, it should be running full Android, as opposed to Huawei's home-region HarmonyOS.It's early to talk prices, but for reference, the previous Huawei Mate X5 foldable costs anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000 to get internationally right now, so it's hard to imagine Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users would be rushing to buy it instead.