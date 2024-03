Huawei mobilizes 2000 users for a HarmonyOS beta program seeking “a purer and safer system”

Huawei Mate 60

The Art Protagonist theme brings the new function of changing the custom background. There’ll be a new function available that allows recording clearer recordings via Bluetooth devices. The overall performance of the system has been improved. This makes the operation smoother in various scenarios such as task switching, application startup, and more. In terms of system security, a device-cloud cooperation mechanism has been established. This is to achieve more accurate and rapid control of malicious apps. Also, it adds an anti-false alarm mechanism for viruses and risky apps. This is to make the HarmonyOS system purer and safer.

A total of 2000 people is what Huawei needs for its upcoming HarmonyOS beta testing program – the company is gathering applications until March 30.200 out of the 2000 will get a HarmonyOS log version to test, and the rest 1800 will get a no-log version. This means that any bugs, issues, and problems will have to be reported to the mothership manually.Users that are in China are allowed to apply, and here’s the list of eligible devices:The new version of Huawei’s HarmonyOS is said to bring “simpler and easier to use operations” and “a purer and safer system” with “better user experience” (via GizChina ).A pack of new features are expected to bless users with updated and enhanced interface, system security, and overall smoothness. Here’s what the report states: