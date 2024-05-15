Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Huawei opens a flashy store across the street from the Apple Store in this city

By
3comments
Huawei opens a flashy store across the street from the Apple Store
You surely have seen a McDonald's located next to a Burger King, or a Nike store near Adidas. Believe me, it's not a coincidence.

Now, if you hop on the plane to Shanghai for the weekend, you'll see Huawei's new flagship store – it's just across the street from Apple's flagship shop. A Reuters report tells the story – Huawei, updating its retail strategy, is aggressively opening flagship stores in China.

Many are "just a stone's throw away from Apple shops". How convenient.

Huawei's recently renovated Shanghai flagship store takes an enormous place – three floors of a famous heritage architecture building in the financial hub's busy shopping district. It includes a coffee shop and a gym!

Huawei opened four such flagship stores in major Chinese cities between December and February, shifting from licensed distributors after rebounding from 2019 U.S. sanctions. "The Huawei flagship store is very nice. It looks much brighter inside compared to the Apple Store across the street," said Amy Chen, a 27-year-old physiotherapist.

Huawei now has 11 flagship stores and plans to surpass 20, aiming to catch up to Apple's 47 in China. Huawei's new stores and premium products challenge Apple, which saw a 6.6% drop in iPhone sales in China in Q1 2023, while Huawei's shipments increased by 110%.

The Far East behemoth has developed its own chips and popular 5G products, aggressively recruiting dealers.

"As Huawei now manages to ship in large quantities, given the good profit margin they could provide, (distributors) have become willing to purchase Huawei devices again," said Ethan Qi, associate director at Counterpoint.

Over 5,200 licensed stores opened in early 2023, mostly in smaller cities. This marketing push has significantly impacted Apple and other Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

Recommended Stories
Huawei's flagship stores showcase premium products, competing directly with Apple. "Huawei now has a long product line," Qi noted. Between 70-80% of Huawei's sales come from physical stores, while Apple sees about 40% online.

This comeback is felt beyond mainland China, with Hong Kong shops like Trinity Electronics stocking more Huawei devices. "People are willing to pay a lot of money for high-end Huawei," said owner Simon Lam.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Featured Stories

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless