Check out the unreleased HTC-made Pixel 2 XL 'muskie' that sold for $580 on eBay

Before the launch of the Pixel 2 series back in 2017, it was briefly rumored that Google would release three devices codenamed "walleye," "muskie," and "taimen." Eventually, Google only released the HTC-made walleye, which is the standard Pixel 2, and the LG-made taimen, the Pixel 2 XL.

Pixel 2 XL muskie was seemingly pretty far along in its development





A video of a prototype unit that surfaced earlier this year indicated that Google decided not to release the HTC-made Pixel 2 XL muskie because of its unattractive design. The EVT unit spotted on eBay looks similar. Since this is an unreleased version, it has an unfinished look.





9to5Google The back has an "EVT1 C" sticker and there is an alternate brand logo in place of a "G." A note plastered towards the lower half clearly says that it is not a commercial model and is only meant for internal testing and development. There is also a barcode at the bottom. The back also has an ornate pattern, whichbelieves 'doubles as a security measure.'





Beyond that, the back is identical to the Pixel 2 XL that was launched by Google, with an unusual camera array with a flash unit before the camera sensor, a circular fingerprint reader, and a two-tone design.





The front is totally different from LG's Pixel 2 XL. The muskie has chunky top and bottom bezels with speaker grills that look dated even for a 2017 phone. The screen appears to be smaller than 6 inches and per previous reports , it has the same 560 DPI resolution as the commercial Pixel 2 XL.





The muskie allegedly has a larger 3,830mAh battery than the final 2 XL's 3,520mAh cell.



As for the software, the bootloader is unlocked with the phone fully booting. The device is running Android 8.0.1 Oreo and it's on the August 2017 security patch. It also has some test apps like "Pixel Logging," "Better Bug," and one for the USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack.



The prototype unit has been sold for $580.