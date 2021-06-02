$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Google

Check out the unreleased HTC-made Pixel 2 XL 'muskie' that sold for $580 on eBay

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 02, 2021, 8:14 AM
Check out the unreleased HTC-made Pixel 2 XL 'muskie' that sold for $580 on eBay
An unreleased Google Pixel phone that was allegedly internally known as "muskie" has been spotted on eBay. It's believed to be an EVT (Engineering Validation Test) unit of an HTC-made Pixel 2 XL that was canceled at the prototype stage.

Before the launch of the Pixel 2 series back in 2017, it was briefly rumored that Google would release three devices codenamed "walleye," "muskie," and "taimen." Eventually, Google only released the HTC-made walleye, which is the standard Pixel 2, and the LG-made taimen, the Pixel 2 XL.

Pixel 2 XL muskie was seemingly pretty far along in its development


A video of a prototype unit that surfaced earlier this year indicated that Google decided not to release the HTC-made Pixel 2 XL muskie because of its unattractive design. The EVT unit spotted on eBay looks similar. Since this is an unreleased version, it has an unfinished look.

The back has an "EVT1 C" sticker and there is an alternate brand logo in place of a "G." A note plastered towards the lower half clearly says that it is not a commercial model and is only meant for internal testing and development. There is also a barcode at the bottom. The back also has an ornate pattern, which 9to5Google believes 'doubles as a security measure.'

Beyond that, the back is identical to the Pixel 2 XL that was launched by Google, with an unusual camera array with a flash unit before the camera sensor, a circular fingerprint reader, and a two-tone design.

The front is totally different from LG's Pixel 2 XL. The muskie has chunky top and bottom bezels with speaker grills that look dated even for a 2017 phone. The screen appears to be smaller than 6 inches and per previous reports, it has the same 560 DPI resolution as the commercial Pixel 2 XL.

The muskie allegedly has a larger 3,830mAh battery than the final 2 XL's 3,520mAh cell.

As for the software, the bootloader is unlocked with the phone fully booting. The device is running Android 8.0.1 Oreo and it's on the August 2017 security patch. It also has some test apps like "Pixel Logging," "Better Bug," and one for the USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack.

The prototype unit has been sold for $580.

Related phones

Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.2
$195 Amazon $315 Newegg $325 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3520 mAh
  • OS Android 11

