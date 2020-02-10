HTC experienced a terrible start to the year
Declining interest in the brand combined with a lack of new smartphones resulted in 2019 being HTC’s worst year on record. But if new revenue figures are anything to go by, 2020 could be even tougher for the Taiwan-based company.
January 2020 was HTC's second-worst month ever
HTC’s shrinking smartphone business and newer VR headset division generated just $16 million between them in the month of January. The start of 2020 was, therefore, the company’s second-worst month on record behind only July 2019.
The company has been shrinking virtually non-stop since 2020 and, as you can see, shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Despite this, HTC is still feeling pretty positive about its future.
Back in October the company gained a new CEO who teased an increased focus on VR and a return to the premium smartphone segment in the near future with a 5G-ready device. Whether this can actually turn things around, however, remains to be seen as the company has made similar promises in the past.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):