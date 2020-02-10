HTC Android

HTC experienced a terrible start to the year

by Joshua Swingle
Feb 10, 2020, 3:07 AM
Declining interest in the brand combined with a lack of new smartphones resulted in 2019 being HTC’s worst year on record. But if new revenue figures are anything to go by, 2020 could be even tougher for the Taiwan-based company.

January 2020 was HTC's second-worst month ever


HTC’s shrinking smartphone business and newer VR headset division generated just $16 million between them in the month of January. The start of 2020 was, therefore, the company’s second-worst month on record behind only July 2019.

The results equate to a 21.4% decline from December, which was largely to be expected now that the holiday season is over, but more worryingly represent a 52.4% decline from January 2019 when it generated a more impressive $33 million.

The company has been shrinking virtually non-stop since 2020 and, as you can see, shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Despite this, HTC is still feeling pretty positive about its future.

Back in October the company gained a new CEO who teased an increased focus on VR and a return to the premium smartphone segment in the near future with a 5G-ready device. Whether this can actually turn things around, however, remains to be seen as the company has made similar promises in the past.
