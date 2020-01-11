For HTC's biggest fans, things just got worse









For HTC's few remaining fans, can things get any worse? According to XDA , yes they can. The HTC Elevate program is officially dead . This was a private community for the manufacturer's superfans that required an invitation to join. Once someone became a member, they were eligible to receive freebies and invitations to new product launches. HTC was serious about using Elevate to get feedback from those who cared about the manufacturer's products; the company demanded that members be active on the site and log in at least once a month.







