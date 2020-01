For HTC's biggest fans, things just got worse

released its 2019 financial results last week showing revenue down 58% year-over-year and off 87% over the last two years But it has been all downhill since for HTC. The company introduced a string of handsets with batteries that were too small, cameras that couldn't compete with the competition and updates that never arrived on the promised date. Last November, HTC released the Desire 19s , an entry-level handset that excited no one. The company





For HTC's few remaining fans, can things get any worse? According to XDA , yes they can. The HTC Elevate program is officially dead . This was a private community for the manufacturer's superfans that required an invitation to join. Once someone became a member, they were eligible to receive freebies and invitations to new product launches. HTC was serious about using Elevate to get feedback from those who cared about the manufacturer's products; the company demanded that members be active on the site and log in at least once a month.