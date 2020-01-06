Last year was HTC's worst ever; revenues have fallen 87% since 2017
As pointed out by Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan, these latest figures mean that HTC now generates less money from selling its products in an entire year than Apple does in a fortnight selling only AirPods to consumers.
The company hasn’t yet disclosed its financial losses for the fourth quarter or the entire fiscal year, but things certainly aren’t looking positive because it has already posted losses in the previous three quarters.
HTC has almost entirely abandoned the smartphone market this year, hence the massive drop in revenue, but is expected to make a return to the highly competitive premium segment at some point in the near future with a 5G flagship.
The company’s new CEO seems confident about its ability to compete, but so have previous executives, so only time will tell.
1 Comment
1. j_grouchy
Posts: 189; Member since: Nov 08, 2016
posted on 12 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):