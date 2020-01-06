HTC Android

Last year was HTC's worst ever; revenues have fallen 87% since 2017

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 06, 2020, 11:34 AM
Last year was HTC's worst ever; revenues have fallen 87% since 2017
The last few years have been pretty awful for HTC but, as its latest financial figures show, 2019 turned out to be an entirely new level of bad for the Taiwan-based company.

HTC’s revenue between January and December 2019 totaled just $332.85 million, down a huge 57.85% from the $789 million the company successfully generated just twelve months earlier. The results also represent an even larger and much more worrying 87% drop from the $2 billion HTC grossed in 2017.

As pointed out by Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan, these latest figures mean that HTC now generates less money from selling its products in an entire year than Apple does in a fortnight selling only AirPods to consumers.

The company hasn’t yet disclosed its financial losses for the fourth quarter or the entire fiscal year, but things certainly aren’t looking positive because it has already posted losses in the previous three quarters. 

HTC has almost entirely abandoned the smartphone market this year, hence the massive drop in revenue, but is expected to make a return to the highly competitive premium segment at some point in the near future with a 5G flagship.

The company’s new CEO seems confident about its ability to compete, but so have previous executives, so only time will tell.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

j_grouchy
Reply

1. j_grouchy

Posts: 189; Member since: Nov 08, 2016

I mean, it seems like they can only go up from here...

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless