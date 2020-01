Last year was HTC's worst ever; revenues have fallen 87% since 2017

As pointed out by Bloomberg’s As pointed out by Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan , these latest figures mean that HTC now generates less money from selling its products in an entire year than Apple does in a fortnight selling only AirPods to consumers.



The last few years have been pretty awful for HTC but, as its latest financial figures show, 2019 turned out to be an entirely new level of bad for the Taiwan-based company.HTC’s revenue between January and December 2019 totaled just $332.85 million, down a huge 57.85% from the $789 million the company successfully generated just twelve months earlier. The results also represent an even larger and much more worrying 87% drop from the $2 billion HTC grossed in 2017.