A bargain HP Chromebook deal offers you a 12 hour battery 14-inch laptop for under $180

(Image credit - Hewlett Packard)

In bad economic times like this, one should keep their pockets tight. Unfortunately, things happen where people need to spend money they don’t necessarily have at that time. What if you’ve just broken your laptop, or it has died on its own, and now you’re struggling to think of a cheap replacement?





HP 14a Chromebook with Intel N100 and Full HD display now $91 off $91 off (34%) Amazon is offering a smart-looking lightweight chromebook from HP at an irresistible price. At less than $180, the HP Chromebook 14A offers amazing value with its nice display, portable design, and all day battery life. Get it know before stock runs out! Buy at Amazon



