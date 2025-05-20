Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
A bargain HP Chromebook deal offers you a 12 hour battery 14-inch laptop for under $180

Don't break the bank as Amazon just broke the price of this cool Intel N100-powered Chromebook.

(Image credit - Hewlett Packard)
In bad economic times like this, one should keep their pockets tight. Unfortunately, things happen where people need to spend money they don’t necessarily have at that time. What if you’ve just broken your laptop, or it has died on its own, and now you’re struggling to think of a cheap replacement? 

Well, Amazon has got you covered for just such an occasion with its deal on a pretty good 14-inch Chromebook. Right now you can get the HP Chromebook 14a at less than $200, which is $90 down from its regular price. 

HP 14a Chromebook with Intel N100 and Full HD display now $91 off

$91 off (34%)
Amazon is offering a smart-looking lightweight chromebook from HP at an irresistible price. At less than $180, the HP Chromebook 14A offers amazing value with its nice display, portable design, and all day battery life. Get it know before stock runs out!
Buy at Amazon

For that small price tag, you get a nice 14-inch display with a Full HD resolution and anti-glare coating. Combined with its portable size and weight of just 3.2 pounds, this makes it perfect for on-the-go usage. This laptop features two USB-C ports, an HD video camera, and two stereo speakers. 

The HP Chromebook 14a, as its name suggests, runs the latest version of ChromeOS with support for all Google desktop apps and perfect synchronization features for Android phones

This laptop is powered by an Intel N100 processor, which is suitable for its operating system, especially considering it has 4GB of DDR5 RAM. Storage is a bit on the small side with 64GB eMMC, but it is expandable via a MicroSD card. And after all, it is a Chromebook, what do you need more storage for anyway? 

At this incredibly low price, this HP laptop might save your tight budget. And even if you’re not having trouble spending more money on a ChromeOS-running device, why do you need to when this HP laptop’s battery lasts up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge?

