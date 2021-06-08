Latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak reveals storage configurations, two colors
Check out the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in Blue and Charcoal
We’ve already been shown the rear of OnePlus’ next budget 5G phone, and these latest renders give us our first look at the front. The Nord CE 5G is fitted with a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED punch-hole display that’s surrounded by impressively thin bezels.
The biggest visual differences between the Nord and Nord CE 5G can be found on the back. The vertical camera module has been shortened because it now only includes three sensors and the ‘ONEPLUS’ writing has been removed.
The camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel main camera and two mysterious sensors that offer 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel resolutions respectively. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is part of the package as well.
By now, you probably know that OnePlus is fitting the Nord CE 5G with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G. Today’s leak reveals that it’ll be paired with a 6/128GB configuration as standard, though 8/128GB and 12/256GB models are coming too.
All of that is paired with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging. Unlike the original Nord, the Nord CE 5G won’t feature an Alert Slider.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be announced on June 10 and released on June 14. The smartphone will be cheaper than the original model which retailed at €399, though the exact retail price is unknown.