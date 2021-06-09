New ad for the OnePlus Nord Core Edition(CE) 5G leaked - it’s looking good!

Check out the leaked Nord CE 5G marketing video and photos





OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G pic.twitter.com/9ovnqoXxKL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021







In a rather cheeky manner, the ad shows us the new OnePlus Nord specs by following the day of what looks like a group of teenagers. One of the first details we see is that the phone will support Warp Charge 30T Plus. Pair that with the 4,500 mAh battery inside, and in theory, you should very rarely have to see that red icon on the top right corner.A great new addition to the Nord, or should I say reintroduction, is the headphone jack. The return of the 3.5mm jack means you no longer have to break the bank to buy good quality sound.Information about the camera system is kept rather vague, only showing off the 64MP back camera. An arguably more noticeable feature is the Fluid AMOLED 90 Hz display with an Always On Display functionality.