New ad for the OnePlus Nord Core Edition(CE) 5G leaked - it’s looking good!
As it usually goes with new OnePlus products, the leaks become more and more revealing the closer the release date comes. In this instance, we are talking about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the recent leak of an ad alongside some promotional images.
Check out the leaked Nord CE 5G marketing video and photos
OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G pic.twitter.com/9ovnqoXxKL— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021
In a rather cheeky manner, the ad shows us the new OnePlus Nord specs by following the day of what looks like a group of teenagers. One of the first details we see is that the phone will support Warp Charge 30T Plus. Pair that with the 4,500 mAh battery inside, and in theory, you should very rarely have to see that red icon on the top right corner.
A great new addition to the Nord, or should I say reintroduction, is the headphone jack. The return of the 3.5mm jack means you no longer have to break the bank to buy good quality sound.
All of the mentioned features above, plus the Snapdragon 750 5G, is packed in a 7.9mm slim body which is especially impressive if we keep in mind the size of the battery. The phone will come in three colors - Blue Marble, Silver, and Gray Onyx.
We still don't know what the price of the OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G will be, though it will be cheaper than the original Nord. It looks like we will have to wait for the release itself to find that one out.