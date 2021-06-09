$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

OnePlus 5G

New ad for the OnePlus Nord Core Edition(CE) 5G leaked - it’s looking good!

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 09, 2021, 6:50 AM
We are getting the most substantial leak, or should I say dump, of information for the OnePlus Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G phone just one day before its official release. The ad and photos that have arisen online show us practically everything from specs to design and colors.

As it usually goes with new OnePlus products, the leaks become more and more revealing the closer the release date comes. In this instance, we are talking about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the recent leak of an ad alongside some promotional images.

Check out the leaked Nord CE 5G marketing video and photos




In a rather cheeky manner, the ad shows us the new OnePlus Nord specs by following the day of what looks like a group of teenagers. One of the first details we see is that the phone will support Warp Charge 30T Plus. Pair that with the 4,500 mAh battery inside, and in theory, you should very rarely have to see that red icon on the top right corner.

A great new addition to the Nord, or should I say reintroduction, is the headphone jack. The return of the 3.5mm jack means you no longer have to break the bank to buy good quality sound.

Information about the camera system is kept rather vague, only showing off the 64MP back camera. An arguably more noticeable feature is the Fluid AMOLED 90 Hz display with an Always On Display functionality.

All of the mentioned features above, plus the Snapdragon 750 5G, is packed in a 7.9mm slim body which is especially impressive if we keep in mind the size of the battery. The phone will come in three colors - Blue Marble, Silver, and Gray Onyx.


We still don't know what the price of the OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G will be, though it will be cheaper than the original Nord. It looks like we will have to wait for the release itself to find that one out.

Related phones

Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

