Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
Samsung How-to

How to take a screenshot on Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Aug 27, 2020, 2:56 AM
How to take a screenshot on Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
You’re a proud owner of one of Samsung’s best phones to date, the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra. Congratulations! As you're getting to know your new device, you might find some differences in how things work compared to your old phone. We've already covered how to turn off your Galaxy Note 20

And now you want to take a screenshot, but you're not quite sure what the magic combination is on the Note 20? Changes in the screenshot shortcut aren't uncommon, even between different Samsung models. 

If you're a Galaxy Note 20 owner, you'll probably like these:

How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 using the hardware buttons


Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is super easy, here's what you do:

Press down the volume down and power buttons at the same time and quickly releasing them. If you hold too long, you’ll get to the power menu.

You should see the animation that signals that a screenshot has been taken, along with a sound effect.

After the screenshot is taken, you get a few shortcuts that you can use to edit the screenshot or quickly share it to different messaging apps or email.

But the Note 20 series has another way to let you capture parts of your screen: with the S Pen.

How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 using the S Pen


To select part of your display and get a screenshot out of it, just pull out your S Pen and from the menu that pops up, choose Smart select. If you're already using your S Pen, tap on the floating bubble with the pen icon and then on Smart select.

With Smart select you can choose a rectangular area or a shape of your choosing to screenshot and then share or draw/write on.

That’s it, now you know how to take a screenshot on your Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$1160 $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1160 $1229 $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Check out the twisty LG Wing 5G in action for the first time
Popular stories
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Review: Hands-On and first impressions
Popular stories
First live shot of 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max shows Apple testing 120Hz refresh rate (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless