How to take a screenshot on Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

And now you want to take a screenshot, but you're not quite sure what the magic combination is on the Note 20? Changes in the screenshot shortcut aren't uncommon, even between different Samsung models.





If you're a Galaxy Note 20 owner, you'll probably like these:





How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 using the hardware buttons



Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is super easy, here's what you do:



Press down the volume down and power buttons at the same time and quickly releasing them. If you hold too long, you’ll get to the power menu.

You’re a proud owner of one of Samsung’s best phones to date, the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra . Congratulations! As you're getting to know your new device, you might find some differences in how things work compared to your old phone. We've already covered how to turn off your Galaxy Note 20