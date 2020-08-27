How to take a screenshot on Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
If you're a Galaxy Note 20 owner, you'll probably like these:
How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 using the hardware buttons
Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is super easy, here's what you do:
Press down the volume down and power buttons at the same time and quickly releasing them. If you hold too long, you’ll get to the power menu.
You should see the animation that signals that a screenshot has been taken, along with a sound effect.
After the screenshot is taken, you get a few shortcuts that you can use to edit the screenshot or quickly share it to different messaging apps or email.
After the screenshot is taken, you get a few shortcuts that you can use to edit the screenshot or quickly share it to different messaging apps or email.
But the Note 20 series has another way to let you capture parts of your screen: with the S Pen.
How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 using the S Pen
To select part of your display and get a screenshot out of it, just pull out your S Pen and from the menu that pops up, choose Smart select. If you're already using your S Pen, tap on the floating bubble with the pen icon and then on Smart select.
With Smart select you can choose a rectangular area or a shape of your choosing to screenshot and then share or draw/write on.
That’s it, now you know how to take a screenshot on your Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra.