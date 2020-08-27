How to take a screenshot on Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra





And now you want to take a screenshot, but you're not quite sure what the magic combination is on the Note 20? Changes in the screenshot shortcut aren't uncommon, even between different Samsung models.





If you're a Galaxy Note 20 owner, you'll probably like these:





How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 using the hardware buttons



Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is super easy, here's what you do:



Press down the volume down and power buttons at the same time and quickly releasing them. If you hold too long, you’ll get to the power menu.