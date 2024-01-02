Start your journal today! Apple Support video shows how to use the Journal app on your iPhone

One of the new features that came with the iOS 17 .2 update is Journal which allows iPhone users to keep a daily journal on-device. The journal is protected by a passcode and entries are protected by end-to-end encryption. The app can be used to write about the things iPhone owners do every day and on special occasions. Besides using text, Journal entries can include photos, audio recordings, locations, and more. On-device Machine Learning will offer suggestions and notifications are sent to improve users' writing abilities.





When Apple released iOS 17.2 launching the Journal app, Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said, "We are excited to bring the benefits of journaling to more people. Journal makes it easy to preserve rich and powerful memories, and practice gratitude by intelligently curating information that is personal to the user, right from their iPhone. And we’re making it possible for other journaling apps to offer the same personalized suggestions while maintaining the highest level of privacy."





If you want to start keeping a safe and secure journal, a task that Apple says "has been shown to improve wellbeing," you should watch the video from Apple Support which takes up only a little more than four minutes of your day to teach you how to do something that you might end up doing every day for years. The video shows you how to set up the app including recommendations and notifications.





The video also shows how you can start a new entry from the Journal app or other compatible apps including News, Photos, and Podcasts by tapping the "Share" button. Or, you can start a Journal entry from a recommendation. The example shown in the video uses a photo memory to create an entry. In addition to using end-to-end encryption, you will be able to secure your entries by locking them with a passcode, Face ID, and Touch ID.

