Your favorite Maps app is counting on you to make roads safer! But do you know how to report changes in Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze?

Here’s how to do it from the main Maps screen:

Tap your image next to the search field, then tap Reports. Tap Report a New Issue at the bottom of the screen, then select the type of report Add the information for the issue, then tap Send in the upper-right corner.

Reporting Road Changes in Google Maps

Tap Explore and then Crisis and then Report road closure. Tap the road you want to report as closed. Tap Next. Give any extra information about the closure. Tap Send.

To fix incorrect info about a road, open Google Maps on your computer.

There's a section called "Incidents Reported". Here you can only see the type and number of incidents previously reported. Here's how to do it in Google Maps: Adding or fixing roads on Google Maps is a bit trickier, and it requires a computer.