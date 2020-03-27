How to find my Apple Watch

How to locate your Apple Watch with the Find My app

How to find your Apple Watch from your iPhone:

Look for the Find My app on your home screen and open it. Tap on the Devices tab. Choose your Apple Watch from the list of devices. If the Apple Watch can be located, its location will be shown on the map. Once you’re near the location of the Apple Watch you can tap Play Sound . Follow the sound until you locate the Apple Watch. Tap Dismiss on the Apple Watch to stop the ringing.





If you need some visual guidance for the steps described above, here's how the steps look on an iPhone:









How to find your Apple Watch from a computer:

Open your computer's internet browser and go to iCloud.com Sign in with your Apple ID and password. From the menu, click on Find iPhone in the lower-right corner. Click All Devices , then click your Apple Watch. Check the map for the location of your Apple Watch. Click on Play Sound if the watch is nearby. You can also use any computer to look for your missing Apple Watch.





Here's how the process should look on а computer:













Let others help you find your Apple Watch





If you're sure your Apple Watch is lost and you haven't just forgotten it at the gym or somewhere else, you can mark it as lost and hope that a kind soul will find it and contact you.





Here's how to mark your Apple Watch as lost:

Look for the Find My app on your home screen and open it. Tap on the Devices tab. Choose your Apple Watch from the list of devices. Pull up the menu until you find the Mark As Lost section. Tap Activate. On the next screen, tap Continue. Enter a phone number at which people can contact you, then tap Next in the upper-right corner. Enter a message that you want displayed on the Apple Watch screen, then tap Activate in the upper-right corner.





Here's how the steps should look on your iPhone:





The Find My app is the place to go if one of your Apple devices is lost or stolen. You have two ways to go about it, which are described above. Keep in mind that if there's no live connection to the Apple Watch, the Find My app will display the last known location.