How Google is using AI to make back-to-school shopping easier

Virtual Try-On: See it Before You Buy

Gen Z shoppers prioritize personal style when shopping for back-to-school items, and your dorm room is a great place to express it. If you spot a sofa you love but wish it came in a different color, Google Lens can help. Just snap a photo and instantly see similar options in different colors. On select Android devices, Circle to Search lets you search for anything you see without leaving your current app. Simply circle an item to get more info, including price and where to buy.





Back-to-school shopping can strain your wallet, but Google can help you find the best deals. Search for "shop back to school deals" to see sales and discounts from various stores in one place. Parents can find great deals on school supplies, backpacks, apparel, dorm organization items, and laptops.





Both students and parents prioritize saving money this back-to-school season. Google provides price insights and historical averages for products over the past 90 days, helping you decide if a deal is worth it. You can also compare prices across retailers, read product reviews, check availability, and find delivery information. Price alerts notify you when an item you're interested in goes on sale.



So, basically — whether you're a parent looking for value, a student wanting something trendy, or someone simply hoping to save on essentials — Google's shopping tools and wide selection of deals can help you find exactly what you need.

It's back-to-school season again, and Google is stepping up its shopping game with AI-powered features to make finding the perfect items and the best deals easier. Google's vast Shopping Graph boasts over 45 billion product listings worldwide, offering everything from budget-friendly school supplies to trendy apparel. While the excitement of a new school year remains unchanged, AI is revolutionizing the way people shop. Some use it for its fun and entertaining aspects, while others rely on it to find the best prices.Here are a few recommendations from Google on making back-to-school shopping a breeze:Need to update your wardrobe for the new school year? Baggy tees are trending, and with Google's virtual try-on feature, you can see how they look on you before you buy. Using generative AI, this tool lets you see clothes on a diverse set of models, giving you a realistic idea of how an item will fit. Just tap the “Try On” icon on products in Search to get started.