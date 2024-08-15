Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

How Google is using AI to make back-to-school shopping easier

By
0comments
How Google is using AI to make back-to-school shopping easier
Image credit — Google

It's back-to-school season again, and Google is stepping up its shopping game with AI-powered features to make finding the perfect items and the best deals easier. Google's vast Shopping Graph boasts over 45 billion product listings worldwide, offering everything from budget-friendly school supplies to trendy apparel. While the excitement of a new school year remains unchanged, AI is revolutionizing the way people shop. Some use it for its fun and entertaining aspects, while others rely on it to find the best prices.

Here are a few recommendations from Google on making back-to-school shopping a breeze:

Virtual Try-On: See it Before You Buy

Need to update your wardrobe for the new school year? Baggy tees are trending, and with Google's virtual try-on feature, you can see how they look on you before you buy. Using generative AI, this tool lets you see clothes on a diverse set of models, giving you a realistic idea of how an item will fit. Just tap the “Try On” icon on products in Search to get started.

How Google is using AI to make back-to-school shopping easier
Virtual try-on | Image credit — Google

Shop What You See with Lens and Circle to Search

Gen Z shoppers prioritize personal style when shopping for back-to-school items, and your dorm room is a great place to express it. If you spot a sofa you love but wish it came in a different color, Google Lens can help. Just snap a photo and instantly see similar options in different colors. On select Android devices, Circle to Search lets you search for anything you see without leaving your current app. Simply circle an item to get more info, including price and where to buy.

How Google is using AI to make back-to-school shopping easier
Circle to search | Image credit — Google

Budget-Friendly Shopping with Google

Back-to-school shopping can strain your wallet, but Google can help you find the best deals. Search for "shop back to school deals" to see sales and discounts from various stores in one place. Parents can find great deals on school supplies, backpacks, apparel, dorm organization items, and laptops.

How Google is using AI to make back-to-school shopping easier
Deals destination | Image credit — Google

Price Insights and Comparisons at Your Fingertips

Both students and parents prioritize saving money this back-to-school season. Google provides price insights and historical averages for products over the past 90 days, helping you decide if a deal is worth it. You can also compare prices across retailers, read product reviews, check availability, and find delivery information. Price alerts notify you when an item you're interested in goes on sale.

So, basically — whether you're a parent looking for value, a student wanting something trendy, or someone simply hoping to save on essentials — Google's shopping tools and wide selection of deals can help you find exactly what you need.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless