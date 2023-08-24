Are Americans more likely to buy a new flagship phone "just because" and if so, why?

I think that the responders can be grouped up into people who are drawn to newer iterations of phone models due to the features it offers and then those looking for a long lasting daily driver. We also have quite a lot of people, who care about how their pick represents their character, but the one factor that remains prevalent is "price".





And that's absolutely fair, because after all, who doesn't appreciate a solid deal for a great phone?





But then we also have the opportunity to observe any differences that may have arisen between the iPhone crowd and the Android fans. And for the most part, the differences in reasons to make a choice are so miniscule that they wouldn't really matter. But then we have several that really stand out, such as:





Android admirers really care deeply about the price of their phones

iPhone fans are more likely to upgrade because a newer model has come out

'droid supporters are more likely to look into the specific features of the phone

iOS users are quite a bit more likely to check out what the phone offers in terms of privacy



And while some of the gaps here may seem massive, I believe that there are logical conclusions that we can reach as to their explanation, solely based on deduction.

















For example, Android fans are logical to look into pricing, because iPhones often stick to the same pricing scheme and the same model range. As in, Apple fans know what to expect. On the other hand, Android phones can have quite the wide range of pricing options, as most of us have come to know.





I also find it quite normal for iPhone lovers to upgrade to newer models seemingly just because they can do so, and that is because iPhones are often the prime targets for trade-in upgrade plans with carriers. I mean, if the deal is very good and you get the latest iPhone to boot, why not get in, right?



Android users being more prone to look into features also makes sense to me, because unlike with iPhones, you can have two Android phones running the same OS version, but have a totally different feeling and range of features. I mean, gaming phone s have RGB lights and fans, while Sony phones have exceptional cameras. That's unique for sure!





Lastly: iOS and security features. Well, we've got to give credit where it is due: Apple has had mishaps in the past, but it feels like the company was quicker to address them. Not only that, but it's like every year Apple is coming up with new security features that aren't just ticking a box: they seem like something people would use. And if they do, it only makes sense for them to check if they are available, right?

But what about the method to madness when it comes to making the actual change? This is the meat of the subject, after all!And with those revelations, hang on tight, because the end of August is drawing near and that means that the unabridged “How America Buys and Uses Smartphones” stats will be published right here on PhoneArena.