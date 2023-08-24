Are Americans more likely to buy a new flagship phone "just because" and if so, why?
1
Okay, phones have been around basically forever now. Despite that, it feels like it’s getting increasingly more difficult to make your choice of the best phones available right now. I mean, there's small phones, huge phones, gaming phones and even ones that fold in at least two different ways.
And even if I know the reason why I picked the Pixel 6a over the Pixel 7 Pro and you know why you picked the phone in your pocket right now, I’ve got an interesting thought: what about most people? Specifically, most Americans — what do they take into consideration?
But, before we proceed, I'd like to invite you all to keep the following in mind:
As you’ve likely noticed, thanks to the graph above, most reasons are pretty straightforward. As such, though, we’ve got a bit of analysis to go through.
Okay, the two biggest chunks — which make up 51% of the responders — are as straightforward as can be:
The rest of the 49% are also fairly logical, some — the one about passing on your phone to a loved one — even heartwarming, but these got my attention:
The first one sounds like one of the pseudo-dark sides of carrier exclusivity. What if your phone is locked to a carrier? Well, you get to participate in this group. And the second one is just really fresh — we all remember our first phones for a very good reason, and it feels awesome to see these people represented here. Cheers!
But what about the method to madness when it comes to making the actual change? This is the meat of the subject, after all!
Android users being more prone to look into features also makes sense to me, because unlike with iPhones, you can have two Android phones running the same OS version, but have a totally different feeling and range of features. I mean, gaming phones have RGB lights and fans, while Sony phones have exceptional cameras. That's unique for sure!
And with those revelations, hang on tight, because the end of August is drawing near and that means that the unabridged “How America Buys and Uses Smartphones” stats will be published right here on PhoneArena.
And even if I know the reason why I picked the Pixel 6a over the Pixel 7 Pro and you know why you picked the phone in your pocket right now, I’ve got an interesting thought: what about most people? Specifically, most Americans — what do they take into consideration?
Well, would you look at that? Our results from the “How America Buys and Uses Smartphones: PhoneArena Survey” has some insight on this topic too!
But, before we proceed, I'd like to invite you all to keep the following in mind:
- This is commissioned research, so we’re impartial as can be.
- 2,000 people, vox populi of the US were surveyed.
- 100% accuracy is impossible, but all stats are relevant and up to date.
- Some people have more than one phone.
As you’ve likely noticed, thanks to the graph above, most reasons are pretty straightforward. As such, though, we’ve got a bit of analysis to go through.
Okay, the two biggest chunks — which make up 51% of the responders — are as straightforward as can be:
- Upgrading, because you really liked the newer phone model more
- Upgrading, because your previous phone was not usable anymore
The rest of the 49% are also fairly logical, some — the one about passing on your phone to a loved one — even heartwarming, but these got my attention:
- The want to change network
- Current first phone
The first one sounds like one of the pseudo-dark sides of carrier exclusivity. What if your phone is locked to a carrier? Well, you get to participate in this group. And the second one is just really fresh — we all remember our first phones for a very good reason, and it feels awesome to see these people represented here. Cheers!
But what about the method to madness when it comes to making the actual change? This is the meat of the subject, after all!
I think that the responders can be grouped up into people who are drawn to newer iterations of phone models due to the features it offers and then those looking for a long lasting daily driver. We also have quite a lot of people, who care about how their pick represents their character, but the one factor that remains prevalent is "price".
And that's absolutely fair, because after all, who doesn't appreciate a solid deal for a great phone?
But then we also have the opportunity to observe any differences that may have arisen between the iPhone crowd and the Android fans. And for the most part, the differences in reasons to make a choice are so miniscule that they wouldn't really matter. But then we have several that really stand out, such as:
- Android admirers really care deeply about the price of their phones
- iPhone fans are more likely to upgrade because a newer model has come out
- 'droid supporters are more likely to look into the specific features of the phone
- iOS users are quite a bit more likely to check out what the phone offers in terms of privacy
And while some of the gaps here may seem massive, I believe that there are logical conclusions that we can reach as to their explanation, solely based on deduction.
For example, Android fans are logical to look into pricing, because iPhones often stick to the same pricing scheme and the same model range. As in, Apple fans know what to expect. On the other hand, Android phones can have quite the wide range of pricing options, as most of us have come to know.
I also find it quite normal for iPhone lovers to upgrade to newer models seemingly just because they can do so, and that is because iPhones are often the prime targets for trade-in upgrade plans with carriers. I mean, if the deal is very good and you get the latest iPhone to boot, why not get in, right?
Android users being more prone to look into features also makes sense to me, because unlike with iPhones, you can have two Android phones running the same OS version, but have a totally different feeling and range of features. I mean, gaming phones have RGB lights and fans, while Sony phones have exceptional cameras. That's unique for sure!
Lastly: iOS and security features. Well, we've got to give credit where it is due: Apple has had mishaps in the past, but it feels like the company was quicker to address them. Not only that, but it's like every year Apple is coming up with new security features that aren't just ticking a box: they seem like something people would use. And if they do, it only makes sense for them to check if they are available, right?
And with those revelations, hang on tight, because the end of August is drawing near and that means that the unabridged “How America Buys and Uses Smartphones” stats will be published right here on PhoneArena.
Things that are NOT allowed: