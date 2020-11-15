iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple Camera 5G

Simple household items can be used to create spectacular videos using the 5G Apple iPhone 12

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 15, 2020, 7:29 PM
Simple household items can be used to create spectacular videos using the 5G Apple iPhone 12
As part of its Shot on iPhone 12 series, Apple released a video today called Everyday Experiments that shows how you can use items found around the home to create memorable videos. Apple commissioned the video which starts by showing how cool effects can be created by using party balloons, water, and colorful paper as props. This video is shot in slo-mo on the iPhone 12. Filling the balloons with water and tying them means that in slo-mo, all of the unique shapes formed by the balloon can be clearly seen. One suggestion made is to go into the photos app and start editing once the slo-mo effects start.

Taking the filmed footage and putting them into iMovie on the iPhone 12, the green screen feature can be used to make it appear as though balloons are bouncing off other balloons. The green screen effect is used on television and movie productions to make the background invisible.

The fact that baby oil and water don't mix can be used to create a psychedelic looking video. Pour water into glass bottles until half filled and then put different colored food dye into each one. Add some baby oil to the bottles and focus on recording video at the exact spot where the baby oil and the water meet; that is where all of the cool action takes place.

>

The last experiment on the video uses glow sticks and string lights. You'll also need a tripod to use the time-lapse feature on the iPhone 12, and recording should be done using Night mode. Waving the glow sticks and string lights around at night while recording can create some very interesting effects as you'll see in the video.

If there is one message that you should take from watching this video, it's that you don't need to look beyond the everyday items in your home to create interesting video content.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Exynos 2100 will 'certainly' outperform Snapdragon 875
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Mini battery life test: how much worse?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12/Pro/Mini: camera comparison
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils by far the best Google Pixel 4a 5G launch deal in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless