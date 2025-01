Best Buy throws yet another hot Surface Pro 11th Edition promo, this time saving you $200

Surface Pro 11th Edition: Save $200 at Best Buy $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) Best Buy is giving Windows users another tempting Surface Pro 11th Edition sale, offering the Snapdragon X Plus-powered model for $200 less. The model has 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Get yours for just under $800 while you can. Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro 11th Edition: $320 off at Amazon $320 off (27%) While Best Buy's sale seems already good enough, Amazon has an even better promo on the same Surface Pro 11th Gen model, though this one comes with 512GB storage. The unit in Dune is 27% off, saving you $320. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Windows tablet fans should definitely keep their eyes on Best Buy. This merchant often launches awesome Surface Pro 11th Gen discounts, saving you money on the super-expensive slate. Today is no different, by the way! For what might be a short time, the merchant lets you save $200 on the latest Microsoft tablet.Let's give you some context here. Best Buy has discounted the Snapdragon X Plus-powered model with an LCD display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Typically, you can find this version for $999.99, but thanks to Best Buy's discount, you can now buy it for $799.99. Not long ago, the merchant had various models for $150 off, so the current sale is undoubtedly more exciting.While Best Buy's promo seems appealing, you might also want to check out what Amazon has in store. Over there, you can grab a 27% markdown on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with the same processor, display technology, and RAM, though it packs 512GB storage. This one normally costs almost $1,200, but Amazon lets you have one for just under $880. That saves you $320, though only on the model in Dune.The most contemporary iPad Air M2 (2024) alternative by Microsoft packs a punch, mind you. This model might lack an OLED panel but still offers a great visual experience with its 13-inch PixelSense display with QHD resolution. It's no slouch at performing demanding tasks, too—after all, it's got a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset.Like most brands, Microsoft is focusing extensively on AI, and the Surface Pro 11th Edition proves it. The slate comes with Copilot features, allowing live translation, advanced image generation and editing, and many more. On top of everything else, this fella has an advertised battery life of up to 14 hours!Ultimately, although it's a pricey option, the Surface Pro 11th Gen is a splendid choice for Windows users. If you like Best Buy's current sale, go ahead and save $200 on one.