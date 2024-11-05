Honor launches its toughest smartphone to date, the X9c 5G

Honor X9c features the company's anti-drop technology 2.0 | Image credits: Honor





Specs-wise, the X9c is a lot less impressive. For starters, the phone is equipped with a rather disappointing Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is the same chipset powering the previous model.



Honor X9c color options

The mid-range chipset is coupled with 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB or 12/512 GB. As far as the camera goes, the X9c features a dual camera setup that consists of a large 108-megapixel main sensor (1/1.67-inch) and a much smaller 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There’s also a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.



Also, Honor claims the X9c ranked first on SGS’ Comprehensive Reliability charts and is rated for 2 meters (6.6 feet) drop resistance. To sum it all up, the X9c is drop-resistant, water-resistant, and heat resistant. The latter is something that not many smartphones offer. According to Honor, the X9c will continue to work even in extreme temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit to 131 degrees Fahrenheit).