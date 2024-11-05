Honor launches its toughest smartphone to date, the X9c 5G
Honor has just introduced a brand-new mid-range smartphone, the X9c 5G. What sets this phone apart from other mid-rangers is its sturdiness. The X9c 5G is Honor’s toughest smartphone available on the market.
The new phone takes over the title of Honor’s toughest smartphone from the previous model, the X9b. The main difference between the X9b and X9c is the size of the battery. The former is powered by a 5,800 mAh battery, while the latter packs a much larger 6,600 mAh battery.
Besides that, the X9c features more ratings for various aspects, which makes it slightly tougher than the X9b. For example, the new Honor X9c is rated IP65M, which means it’s fully protected against water jets.
Honor X9c features the company's anti-drop technology 2.0 | Image credits: Honor
Also, Honor claims the X9c ranked first on SGS’ Comprehensive Reliability charts and is rated for 2 meters (6.6 feet) drop resistance. To sum it all up, the X9c is drop-resistant, water-resistant, and heat resistant. The latter is something that not many smartphones offer. According to Honor, the X9c will continue to work even in extreme temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit to 131 degrees Fahrenheit).
Honor X9c features a slim titanium design and comes in three different colors: Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan. The phone is now available for pre-order in several countries for prices ranging from $300 to $350.
Specs-wise, the X9c is a lot less impressive. For starters, the phone is equipped with a rather disappointing Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is the same chipset powering the previous model.
Honor X9c color options | Image credits: Honor
Honor’s new smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1224 x 2700 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4000 nits peak brightness. As mentioned earlier, the X9c is powered by a huge 6,600 mAh battery, which features 66W wired fast charging support.
