Honor X60: satellite connectivity is no longer a flagship exclusive feature

honor
The Honor X60 in three different colors on a white background.
What do you think of when you think of satellite connectivity on a smartphone? Personally, I think about four-figure price tags: I think of expensive, precious flagships that can ruin many people's year budget.

Well, no more, if the following rumor comes to life.

Honor announces the launch of its new smartphone series, the Honor X60; the big date is set for October 16 in China. Prior to the official release, the Honor X60 and X60 Pro are already available for pre-order through the company’s online store. Additionally, the Honor Tablet GT Pro is also listed for pre-order, showcasing various configurations and color choices, informs us a Gizmochina report.

The Honor X60 series will feature multiple storage and RAM options, including 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB. The standard X60 will be offered in colors such as Elegant Black, a vibrant teal known as "Haihuqing," and Moon Shadow White. Meanwhile, the X60 Pro will come in Basalt Gray, Burning Orange, Sky Blue, and Elegant Black.

Notably, the 12/512 GB version of the Honor X60 Pro is said to support satellite SMS communication via China Mobile Beidou, marking it as the first non-flagship smartphone with this capability.

While detailed specifications for the Honor X60 Pro remain undisclosed, reports suggest the standard X60 will feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Dimensity 7025h chipset.

It is also expected to include 12 GB of virtual RAM, a robust 5,800mAh battery with 35W charging support, and will run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. For photography, the device is anticipated to boast a 108-megapixel main camera alongside an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Honor Tablet GT Pro, now open for pre-orders, features a 12.3-inch screen and is designed exclusively for Wi-Fi use, with no cellular variant available. It will also come in various configurations: 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 16/512 GB, and will be offered in three color options: Star Black, Moon Shadow White, and GT Blue.

Speculation suggests that the Honor Tablet GT Pro could be a rebranded version of the recently launched MagicPad 2, which also includes a 12.3-inch OLED display and is available solely in Wi-Fi format.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

