Honor's newest foldable phone concept is a purse aimed at fashionistas





Honor V Purse: The "It" bag of tomorrow





Dubbed the Honor V Purse, the concept depicts an outward-folding device that allows its user to attach different chains, feathers, and tassels and use it as a fashionable purse of sorts. These accessories securely clip onto the phone's metal hinge for a secure fit, just like a chain attaches to a regular purse. Interestingly, this makes it both a foldable and a wearable, don't you think?





Aside from these physical doodads that aim to turn Honor's new phone into the "It" bag of the near future, the V Purse's external screen can display a unique art that greatly complements the foldable. This way, the phone matches your outfit.





Honor calls this concept "phy-gital" , which bridges the worlds of "physical" and " digital " together. Apparently, a slew of fashion experts were engaged to create unique art for the Honor V Purse's external AOD feature, and judging from the concept renders below, these complement the phy-gital device quite well. Honor calls them " immersive interactive canvases " as they are not static but react to touch and tilt.









From a hardware perspective, the Honor V Purse remind us of the first Huawei Mate X foldable phone from a few years back, which employed a similar design with an outward-unfolding hinge and a button to unlatch the mechanism. However, everything with Honor's concept phone definitely exudes a premium feel.





With such devices, specs aren't that important, which is why we get little to no sneak peek at the hardware specs of the Honor V Purse. Chances are it shares many common hardware elements with the Honor Magic V2, which was also showcased, but Honor doesn't go into detail as to what ticks inside the peculiar purse-phone.





As of now, the Honor V Purse has neither a price tag nor a potential release date, so stay put, fashionistas.





Honor Magic V2: One of the best foldables of 2023 is still only available in China





Speaking of the Magic V2, Honor's excellent foldable phone which was announced back in July 2023 was also showcased at Honor's event at IFA 2023, its first appearance on such a large international stage. The phone is noteworthy due to its overall design that certainly pushes the boundaries of the foldable form factor and gives other foldable phones a run for the money.





foldable phone , measuring just 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7mm in its unfolded state and tipping the scales at just 213gr; meanwhile, the The Honor Magic V2 is a thin and lightweight, measuring just 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7mm in its unfolded state and tipping the scales at just 213gr; meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures at 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm and weighs 253gr.





The Honor Magic V2 comes along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is available in the following RAM and storage configurations: 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The foldable phone also comes with your standard triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide, 20MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide cameras.





The thin foldable also has a 5,000mAh somehow crammed inside its ultra-thin body and also supports fast 66W wired charging. The LTPO OLED display supports local dimming so that your eyes don't get strained by pulse modulations.





The Honor Magic V2 is priced at the local equivalent of roughly $1,255 in China, but Honor hasn't revealed any news about wider global availability of the device. At the moment, it still is China-exclusive.











