Honor might have its own rollable phone in the works, just like Samsung
For years, smartphone brands have been exploring new designs to shape the future of devices. While foldable phones have already gained traction, rollable phones are looking like the next big thing. Samsung is rumored to have one in the works, Motorola has its own concept in the pipeline, and now it seems Honor may be preparing to join the race as well.
A recently discovered Honor patent suggests (translated source) the company might be developing its own rollable or sliding display, depending on how you want to describe it. The patent highlights a support structure critical for enabling the sliding mechanism — akin to how a hinge functions in foldable phones.
Of course, not all patents lead to real products, so just because this one was approved by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) doesn't guarantee Honor will release such a device. Still, it's possible, especially if competitors roll out similar models. And let's not forget that Honor has a solid track record with foldables.
Groundbreaking innovation in the smartphone world doesn't exactly happen every other day. Hey, sometimes we don't even get a game-changer in a whole year. That's why it's such a big deal when a new form factor actually breaks out of the prototype phase and lands in our hands. And we might not have to wait too long for that moment.
Images from the Honor patent. | Image credit – IT Home
The display design features two sections: one remains stationary, while the other slides sideways. These sections are connected and secured using elastic beams, as detailed in the patent. The sliding motion is powered by a driving assembly, specifically a linear motor, paired with a scissor-like mechanism.
The described support structure appears to enhance stability for the flexible screen in such a rollable device. If the support system manages to eliminate any gaps, this design might just prove to be practical and effective.
Take the Honor Magic V3, for instance – it's the lightest and thinnest foldable on the market. The crease is still there, but it's far less noticeable than most we've seen. So, if anyone can make a rollable happen, Honor might just pull it off. And a rollable phone done right could genuinely be revolutionary. Imagine a screen that expands itself, no need for any "clumsy" unfolding – pretty cool, right?
A concept of Samsung's rollable device. | Video credit – Samsung
While Honor might not be the first to launch a rollable device, Samsung might drop a rollable display phone as soon as the second half of 2025, possibly alongside its next-gen foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
