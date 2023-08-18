The Honor Pad 8 comes 34% cheaper at Amazon UK right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In the world of tablets, where Samsung and Apple seem to rule above all, it’s sometimes more than challenging for another brand to really shine. Fortunately, deals sometimes bring other manufacturers to our attention, which is always exciting. Today, we present you the awesome Honor Pad 8, a budget-friendly tablet that’s now on sale at Amazon UK. The online retailer has slashed some 34% off this product’s price tag, making it a tempting choice for those seeking an Android tablet at a bargain price.
What exactly is this Android tablet capable of? Well, it probably won’t deliver exceptional multitasking or hardcore gaming experience. What it’s most suitable for is casual web browsing and binge-watching. It’s equipped with a beautiful 12-inch 2K touchscreen and eight speakers to deliver an immersive watching experience most people should be satisfied with.
Honor equipped its tablet with a powerful processor and added a 7,250mAh battery to facilitate an interrupted and enjoyable experience. According to the manufacturer, the Honor Pad 8 can last up to 14 hours. The device supports fast charging, too, allowing you to bring it back into the game.
Super-crazy camera specs are far from evident here. So, you get a simple 5MP camera on the back and another on the front. Nevertheless, both shooters can record videos in 1080p at 30fps. Then again, hardly would anyone reach for their tablet to take a great picture, right?
Truthfully, the Honor tablet can hardly compete with the best Samsung tablets out there. However, it might be a suitable alternative for people seeking a budget-friendly solution that’s even more affordable now.
Released in July last year, this tablet has seen different discounts over one year. This particular offer is quite tempting compared to others, given that it lands the device very close to the best price ever offered at the retailer.
What’s even better is that the manufacturer has clearly set people’s eye comfort as a top priority. You get various built-in eye protection modes. That’s why you shouldn’t feel extensive eye fatigue even after staring at this screen for long hours.
