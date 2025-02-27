GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Would you like a thinner Galaxy Z Fold 7 that can last longer? Honor’s next foldable has all that and more

Honor
Honor Magic V3
The Magic V3 was a revolutionary device for Honor | Image credit: PhoneArena
Honor is one of the many Chinese companies that are trying to find their way in an ever-expanding smartphone market. Its foldable are already beating some of the most popular brands on the market, such as Samsung and Huawei, in many aspects.

One aspect that Honor has been among the best in the world is design. The Magic V3 was the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone when it launched last year. The foldable is just 9.2 mm when folded, which seems incredible considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1 mm thick.

Now the world’s thinnest foldable phone is Oppo’s newly unveiled Find N5, which measures just 8.93 mm. But this won’t last for too long apparently, as Honor plans to regain the title for the world’s thinnest foldable with its next device, the Magic V4.

But the Magic V4 won’t beat the Find N5 at design only, performance will be another factor where Honor’s foldable is expected to be better. For the unaware, the new Oppo Find N5 is equipped with a downgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that only features 7 cores. The standard version of the chipset that most flagships use these days has 8 cores.

After speculation ran rampant on Weibo (via PhoneCnmo) that Honor’s upcoming Magic V4 will pack the same downgraded version of the chipset to remain ultra-thin, Honor’s flagship mobile phone product manager, Li Kun, denied these rumors and confirmed their company only uses full-fledged versions of flagship chipsets.

Honor Magic V3 was the world's thinnest foldable at launch | Image credit: PhoneArena

Honor’s official went on to say that the Magic V4 will feature an ultra-thin design, but didn’t go into any other details. However, reports from China claim the Magic V4 thickness be around 8.9 mm, which would make it the thinnest foldable in the world.

But wait, there’s more! Honor is expected to make wonders when it comes to battery, as the Magic V4 is likely to pack a huge 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery. In comparison, the company’s previous model, the Magic V3, comes with a much smaller (yet still big) 5,150 mAh battery.

The amazingly sleek design along with the huge battery make the Honor V4 Magic a more appealing foldable than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, at least on paper and with the information we have now.

According to reliable leaked Digital Chat Station, Honor’s V4 Magic foldable is expected to be introduced sometime in June, one or two months earlier than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

