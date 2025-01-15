Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

A 6,600 mAh Battery Phone That Looks Good? Meet the Honor Magic 7 Lite

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
A 6,600 mAh Battery Phone That Looks Good? Meet the Honor Magic 7 Lite
Bled, Slovenia

The Honor Magic 7 Pro made its global debut today during a special event at Lake Bled, Slovenia. Alongside the flagship device, an underdog also caught our attention: the Honor Magic 7 Lite. Announced earlier this year, it somehow flew under the radar—but its interesting set of features make it worth a closer look.

The most obvious one (as you might have guessed from the title) is its massive 6,600 mAh battery. Honor has managed to fit this powerhouse into the phone's slim 8 mm body, which is a feet in and of itself. This has been made possible thanks to the third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, which inserts silicon into the graphene anode of the lithium battery to increase capacity.

Durability is another key feature of the Magic 7 Lite. The phone is certified to withstand drops from up to 2 meters. During a live demo that we witnessed ourselves, the phone survived being run over by a quad bike and later dropped from a moving vehicle—proving its toughness.

In terms of hardware specs, the Magic 7 Lite is a typical modern midranger. It features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, with an option for 512GB. The 6.78-inch OLED display can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and the main camera features a decent 108MP sensor. Charging is capped at 66W (no wireless charging, sadly). The phone is available in two colors: Titanium Purple and Titanium Black.

Pricing starts at 399 euros for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you’re in the market for a stylish, long-lasting phone that can handle a tumble or two, the Honor Magic 7 Lite is definitely worth your attention.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless