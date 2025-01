A 6,600 mAh Battery Phone That Looks Good? Meet the Honor Magic 7 Lite

Bled, Slovenia

The Honor Magic 7 Pro made its global debut today during a special event at Lake Bled, Slovenia. Alongside the flagship device, an underdog also caught our attention: the Honor Magic 7 Lite. Announced earlier this year, it somehow flew under the radar—but its interesting set of features make it worth a closer look.The most obvious one (as you might have guessed from the title) is its massive 6,600 mAh battery. Honor has managed to fit this powerhouse into the phone's slim 8 mm body, which is a feet in and of itself. This has been made possible thanks to the third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, which inserts silicon into the graphene anode of the lithium battery to increase capacity.Durability is another key feature of the Magic 7 Lite. The phone is certified to withstand drops from up to 2 meters. During a live demo that we witnessed ourselves, the phone survived being run over by a quad bike and later dropped from a moving vehicle—proving its toughness.In terms of hardware specs, the Magic 7 Lite is a typical modern midranger. It features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, with an option for 512GB. The 6.78-inch OLED display can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and the main camera features a decent 108MP sensor. Charging is capped at 66W (no wireless charging, sadly). The phone is available in two colors: Titanium Purple and Titanium Black.Pricing starts at 399 euros for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you’re in the market for a stylish, long-lasting phone that can handle a tumble or two, the Honor Magic 7 Lite is definitely worth your attention.