A 6,600 mAh Battery Phone That Looks Good? Meet the Honor Magic 7 Lite
Bled, Slovenia
The Honor Magic 7 Pro made its global debut today during a special event at Lake Bled, Slovenia. Alongside the flagship device, an underdog also caught our attention: the Honor Magic 7 Lite. Announced earlier this year, it somehow flew under the radar—but its interesting set of features make it worth a closer look.
Durability is another key feature of the Magic 7 Lite. The phone is certified to withstand drops from up to 2 meters. During a live demo that we witnessed ourselves, the phone survived being run over by a quad bike and later dropped from a moving vehicle—proving its toughness.
Pricing starts at 399 euros for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you’re in the market for a stylish, long-lasting phone that can handle a tumble or two, the Honor Magic 7 Lite is definitely worth your attention.
The most obvious one (as you might have guessed from the title) is its massive 6,600 mAh battery. Honor has managed to fit this powerhouse into the phone's slim 8 mm body, which is a feet in and of itself. This has been made possible thanks to the third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, which inserts silicon into the graphene anode of the lithium battery to increase capacity.
In terms of hardware specs, the Magic 7 Lite is a typical modern midranger. It features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, with an option for 512GB. The 6.78-inch OLED display can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and the main camera features a decent 108MP sensor. Charging is capped at 66W (no wireless charging, sadly). The phone is available in two colors: Titanium Purple and Titanium Black.
