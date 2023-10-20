Honor’s next flagship features at least one design curiosity
If you’re not familiar with Honor’s Magic 5 series, then the company’s next flagship line is going to surprise you. The Chinese company has yet to make the Honor Magic 6 series official, but live pictures of at least one of the phones has already leaked.
Spotted by The Tech Outlook, the picture of what’s described as an Honor Magic 6 Pro test unit has been posted on Weibo. Although the post has since been removed, the pictures have been grabbed and shared with the media, so the “damage” is done.
As many manufacturers are trying to make the notch as small or possible, Honor believes in the power of the notch and makes it as big as possible. That’s certainly something that will make the company’s flagships stand out.
Still, judging by the fact that Honor brought the same big notch from the previous flagships, it looks like the design gimmick has its fans. Although it’s unlikely that the Honor Magic 6 series will be released this year, previous reports claim that the phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which isn’t surprising at all.
What’s interesting about the Honor Magic 6 Pro is that its notch positioned in the upper mid part of the screen features a pill shape. As mentioned earlier, if you’re not familiar with the Honor Magic 5 series which features the same pill-shaped notch but on the left side of the display, then this will feel like a curiosity rather than a productivity or functionality trait.
Honor Magic 6 Pro pictured in the wild
Considering that Magic 5 lineup was initially introduced in March in China, we expect Honor’s next flagship to arrive around the same time next year, but this is just a guess.
